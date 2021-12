If you ask most Xavier fans what one thing the team needs to fix to become more successful on offense, the answer would be nearly unanimous. Xavier’s three point shooting has been abysmal this year. Despite two games in which the team shot over 45% from deep in a significant amount of attempts, for the season the Musketeers are shooting 29.9% from behind the arc. That’s really bad. Fix that and things look a lot rosier. After all, both of those good shooting games are wins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO