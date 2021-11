ATLANTA — The person accused of shooting a man and leaving him for dead in an apartment stairwell is behind bars, according to Atlanta police. Officers said the 26-year-old was arrested in Lilburn, Georgia last Friday and taken to the Fulton County Jail. Police had been searching for the suspect since Nov. 3, when they secured warrants on murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony charges.

