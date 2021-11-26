ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Kanye West Shares Super Long Thanksgiving Day Prayer, Talks Accountability

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 4 days ago

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kanye West is thankful. Ye is so thankful that he took to Instagram to share a “super super super super super long” Thanksgiving Day prayer.

Being that this was a Ye production, the nearly five-minute prayer was also self-indulgent while revealing some details of his inner thought process along with explanations to some of his past behavior. That includes pointing to his alcohol abuse,  mental health and his religion, amongst other aspects.

“Let’s start with A, alcohol. I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off,” says Ye in what sounds like a prepared statement. “Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me. Because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.”

While the candor is cool, the self-deprecating comedy he mixes in won’t win him over with people who already dismissed Ye thanks to all his shenanigans. But this is the same guy who also hit the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (Nov. 24), so it’s on-brand.

Another interesting comment was on his ex-wife’s thoughts on Red Hat Ye.

“Good lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” says Ye aka Captain Obvious. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

He added, “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

Ye also added that after said press conference his dad gave him the good advice of maybe writing the speech next time. It also seems that Ye is done spending money on foolishness and the big entourages—so that ride is over for all the baggage handlers. Next up for Ye, and Drake, is a benefit concert for Larry Hoover in Los Angeles .

Peep the prayer below.

Billboard

Ye (Kanye West) Reflects on Marriage to Kim Kardashian, Mental Health & More in Candid ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ Video

Kanye West is hoping to make some positive changes in his life this holiday season. The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who recently changed his name to Ye, took to social media on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) to share a reflective video on numerous personal topics, including his troubled marriage to Kim Kardashian, his mental health, his failed 2020 presidential bid, and much more.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Highsnobiety

Kanye's "Thanksgiving Prayer": Kim, Religion, Mental Illness

Even in a year of headline-smashing Kanye West escapades (Westcapades?), it'd be hard to imagine Yeezy taking it easy as 2021 wraps up. Even with Jesus' birthday still ahead of us, Ye has just dropped "Thanksgiving Prayer," a five-minute hymn of sorts. Thanksgiving is a pretty special day for Kanye,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US Magazine

Kanye West Fuels Kim Kardashian Reconciliation Speculation After Sharing Photo Together

Looking for a sign? Following Kanye West’s recent comments about potentially getting back together with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, he has doubled down on his stance. The “Heartless” rapper, 44, reshared a TMZ article via his Instagram Story on Friday, November 26. The post, which included a snap of the exes kissing, featured the headline: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” He also tagged both the outlet and the Skims mogul, 41, in his social media upload.
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Kanye West Delivers 1,000 Pre-Thanksgiving Meals To Skid Row

Artist Kanye West teamed with the Los Angeles Mission to deliver between 1,000 Thanksgiving Eve meals at Skid Row, Wednesday. While at skid row, West said he wanted to “share ideas” with L.A. Mission, the nonprofit organization that works with the homeless population of Los Angeles. “We thank Kanye West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Opelika-Auburn News

King: My prayer of thanksgiving

Dear God, thank you for waking me up again this morning. Thank you for another night of sleep and rest. Thank you for turning the Earth again today, so my part of the world could enjoy the warmth and light of the sun. Thank you that so far nothing hurts, but I haven’t moved much yet. Thank you that I am still able to move, even when it does sometimes hurt.
RELIGION
