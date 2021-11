Did You Get Your SPAC Deals on Black Friday?

-------------------------- --------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

-------------------------- --------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

SPACs joined the broader market today with the majority dropping into the red on the news of the latest coronavirus variant. With the shortened trading day it was a difficult call for many whether to get aggressive and "buy the dip" or to be more cautious going into a longer weekend with more potential bad news to drop. For some that are using SPACs for a yield play/safe haven, there was an opportunity to get into some SPACs below NAV at a few cents less than earlier in the week.

De-SPACs Hit Hard

De-SPACs were hit especially hard. Bakkt was hit hardest dropping alomst 10%, but there were plenty dropping alongside it up to 3% or more.

-9.66% | $ 15.61 | Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) <-- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

-8.90% | $ 8.09 | ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) <-- RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGB)

-7.75% | $ 7.50 | Nexters Inc (GDEV) <-- KISMET ACQ ONE (KSMT)

-7.06% | $ 1.58 | Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) <-- Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ)

-6.86% | $ 24.18 | IonQ Inc (IONQ) <-- dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

-6.69% | $ 5.30 | Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) <-- New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (NBA)

-6.53% | $ 6.87 | eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) <-- Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (LWAC)

-6.12% | $ 7.21 | Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) <-- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (MCAD)

-5.81% | $ 2.92 | Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX) <-- FS Development Corp (FSDC)

-5.70% | $ 6.45 | 4D Pharma PLC (LBPS) <-- Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)

-5.61% | $ 10.60 | Rover Group Inc (ROVR) <-- Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corporation (NEBC)

-5.18% | $ 9.34 | SmartRent Inc (SMRT) <-- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA)

-5.14% | $ 8.30 | Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) <-- Ajax I (AJAX)

-4.89% | $ 7.78 | BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) <-- SOUTH MTN MRGR (SMMC)

-4.67% | $ 4.29 | Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (SUNL) <-- Spartan Acquisition Corp II (SPRQ)

-4.65% | $ 10.66 | Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) <-- LEGATO MERGER CORP. (LEGO)

-4.37% | $ 9.41 | Procaps Group SA (PROC) <-- Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN)

-4.33% | $ 7.52 | Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) <-- Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW)

-4.28% | $ 5.14 | AppHarvest Inc (APPH) <-- Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS)

-4.28% | $ 27.27 | Matterport Inc (MTTR) <-- Gores Holdings VI Inc (GHVI)

-4.17% | $ 5.75 | Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) <-- Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (RAAC)

-4.02% | $ 27.44 | Beauty Health Co (SKIN) <-- Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

-3.92% | $ 3.92 | Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT) <-- FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

-3.90% | $ 4.43 | PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) <-- Acies Acquisition Corp (ACAC)

-3.90% | $ 7.64 | DocGo Inc (DCGO) <-- Motion Acquisition Corp (MOTN)

-3.85% | $ 7.50 | Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) <-- Good Works Acquisition Corp (GWAC)

-3.77% | $ 10.22 | Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) <-- Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII)

-3.54% | $ 3.54 | Otonomo Technologies Ltd (OTMO) <-- SOFTWARE ACQ GP (SAII)

-3.38% | $ 8.01 | Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA) <-- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)

-3.30% | $ 21.09 | Stem Inc (STEM) <-- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

-3.24% | $ 12.23 | Holley Inc (HLLY) <-- Empower Ltd (EMPW)

-3.24% | $ 7.17 | Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) <-- AMCI Acquisition Corp (AMCI)

-3.17% | $ 6.71 | Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) <-- DFP HEALTHC ACQ (DFPH)

-3.06% | $ 7.61 | Lightning eMotors Inc (ZEV) <-- GigCapital3 Inc (GIK)

-3.05% | $ 11.78 | E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) <-- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (PCPL)

-3.02% | $ 9.94 | Volta Inc (VLTA) <-- Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)

-3.01% | $ 9.02 | Surrozen Inc (SRZN) <-- Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp (CHFW)

Other SPAC Happenings

Lottery.com's (LTRY) S-1 became effective today, but there is no PIPE

On Wednesday, CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) shareholders approved the deadline extension to May 26, 2022. 11.4M shares worth $114.5 which is nearly 40% of the trust

Coming Up on the Know Who Drives Return Podcast

We have some great guests coming up on podcast. Hit us on Twitter with your questions for these folks or your list of guests that you'd like to see!

SPAC Calendar

November has a few more SPAC deal votes coming up, but when we hit December we'll start to see a lot of deals closing out. That includes some of the higher profile SPACs like DMYQ, DCRC, and AGC.

Nov 30 | $ 9.90 | TPGS - TPG Pace Solutions Corp. --> Vacasa

Nov 30 | $ 9.93 | THMA - Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. --> Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Nov 30 | $ 13.25 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. --> Grab

Dec 03 | $ 10.74 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV --> Planet Labs Inc.

Dec 03 | $ 9.97 | GIG - GigCapital4, Inc. --> BigBear.ai

Dec 06 | $ 10.00 | CBAH - CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. --> Altus Power, Inc

Dec 07 | $ 9.95 | PFDR - Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation --> ServiceMax

Dec 07 | $ 9.98 | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. --> Boxed

Dec 07 | $ 9.99 | DGNS - DRAGONEER GR OP --> CVENT

Dec 07 | $ 12.19 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III --> Solid Power Inc.

Dec 08 | $ 9.96 | CFV - CF Acquisition Corp. V --> Satellogic

Dec 14 | $ 10.01 | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. --> Bowlero

Dec 28 | $ 10.00 | ATHN - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. --> Heliogen

SPAC Stock Movers

Biggest Gainers

-4.81% ~ $ 10.69 | BENE - Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-4.60% ~ $ 9.34 | AACI - Armada Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-4.49% ~ $ 9.35 | DDMX - DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

-4.20% ~ $ 10.49 | SNII - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (Announced)

-4.02% ~ $ 10.74 | DMYQ - dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (Announced)

-3.63% ~ $ 13.54 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-3.56% ~ $ 12.19 | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Announced)

-3.33% ~ $ 11.31 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-3.25% ~ $ 10.72 | SEAH - Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-2.79% ~ $ 9.74 | HCVI - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% ~ $ 12.58 | XPDI - Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.73% ~ $ 10.21 | ATSPT - Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (Announced)

-1.46% ~ $ 10.14 | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Announced)

-1.42% ~ $ 9.70 | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.38% ~ $ 10.01 | DMYS - dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (Pre-Deal)

-1.34% ~ $ 13.25 | AGC - Altimeter Growth Corp. (Announced)

-1.23% ~ $ 9.66 | HWEL - Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-1.22% ~ $ 9.71 | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.19% ~ $ 9.98 | ADF - Aldel Financial Inc. (Announced)

-1.14% ~ $ 9.85 | HCAQ - HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

Biggest Losers

3.92% ~ $ 10.60 | GLSPT - Global SPAC Partners Co. (Pre-Deal)

3.65% ~ $ 14.50 | FSII - FS Development Corp. II (Announced)

2.66% ~ $ 13.53 | MEKA - MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (Pre-Deal)

2.12% ~ $ 9.14 | GNRS - GREENROSE ACQUISITION CORP (Announced)

1.96% ~ $ 10.40 | RONI - Rice Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.84% ~ $ 9.84 | STRE - Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.80 | CRZN - Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.82 | GOBI - Gobi Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.82% ~ $ 9.88 | RACB - Research Alliance Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.87 | NMMC - North Mountain Merger Corp (Pre-Deal)

.60% ~ $ 9.98 | UPTD - TradeUP Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.49% ~ $ 10.30 | GRCY - Greencity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.79 | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.41% ~ $ 9.80 | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 9.98 | DYNS - Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.40% ~ $ 9.99 | SVFB - SVF Investment Corp. 2 (Pre-Deal)

.35% ~ $ 10.01 | GIIX - GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.71 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.75 | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.31% ~ $ 9.76 | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

SPACs for Yield or Parking Cash

With the help of today's down market there are even more SPAC opportunities out there for yield or for parking cash during the market's volatility. Why would someone park cash in a SPAC? Given the $10 redemption floor they remain a safe yield play and retain the asymmetric upside that could come at deal announcement.

% Below NAV | SPAC (status)

-6.60% | AACI - Armada Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | CLBR - Colombier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | LOCC - Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | HWEL - Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | IPAX - Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TBSA - TB SA Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | GFOR - Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | MTAL - Metals Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SLVR - SILVERspac Inc (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | BSAQ - Black Spade Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | APTM - Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ORIA - Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SMIH - Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | LITT - Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | TWLV - Twelve Seas Investment Company II (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | AMCI - AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ALPA - ALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | TRTL - TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | JAQC - Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ARYE - ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | BSKY - Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | EGGF - EG Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | BACA - Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | SLAM - Slam Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | CCAI - Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | XPAX - XPAC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | KSI - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | FACT - Freedom Acquisition I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.65% | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | MACC - Mission Advancement Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | APMI - AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | SLAC - Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | HCVI - Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | THCP - Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | AKIC - Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | ATVC - Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | EVOJ - Evo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.55% | CORS - Corsair Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.52% | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PICC - Pivotal Investment Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | SBII - Sandbridge X2 Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PDOT - Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | LCAA - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | TRCA - Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | FRXB - Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | CHAA - Catcha Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | CLAA - Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | ARRW - Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | OSI - Osiris Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | BITE - Bite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | DNZ - D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | NAAC - North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | SCOA - ScION Tech Growth I (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | ZWRK - Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | EQHA - EQ Health Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | HCAR - Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | HIII - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | AFTR - AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | INAQ - Insight Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | FICV - Frontier Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | BWC - Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PFTA - PORTAGE FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | RVAC - Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | BRIV - B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PSPC - Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.45% | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.42% | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.42% | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | DHHC - DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | GGMC - Glenfarne Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | SHQA - Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | DILA - Dila Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | PLMI - Plum Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | VTIQ - VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | AFAQ - AF Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | MIT - Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | NVSA - New Vista Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.40% | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | ACII - Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | AEAC - Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | GNAC - GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | LGAC - LAZARD GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | BLNG - Belong Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | TLGA - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | SPGS - Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | CRU - Crucible Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | HHLA - HH&L Acquisition Co. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | HCII - HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | DISA - Disruptive Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | RMGC - RMG Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | TWNI - Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | GHAC - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | KRNL - Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.30% | REVH - Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | AGGR - Agile Growth Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | SKYA - Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | MITA - Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | EAC - Edify Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | OMEG - Omega Alpha SPAC (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | ASZ - Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | PAQC - Provident Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | COLI - Colicity Inc (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | PANA - Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | AMPI - Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | FRW - PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | PRSR - Prospector Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | ACQR - Independence Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | TMPM - Turmeric Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | DHCA - DHC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | JCIC - Jack Creek Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.20% | ZT - Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.19% | GIAC - Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.15% | ANAC - Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.12% | FINM - Marlin Technology Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | KAIR - Kairos Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | PGRW - Progress Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | SNRH - Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | TWOA - two (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | BMAQ - Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | NSTC - Northern Star Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | POW - Powered Brands (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | NDAC - NightDragon Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | POND - Angel Pond Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | DLCA - Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | EDNC - Endurance Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | ABGI - ABG Acquisition Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | TZPS - TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | BLUA - BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | EPHY - Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | PHIC - Population Health Investment Co Inc (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.10% | SCAQ - Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.06% | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.05% | SSAA - Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (Pre-Deal)

-2.02% | CTAQ - Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | GWII - Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | FMIV - Forum Merger IV Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | VII - 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | BOAC - Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | LHC - Leo Holdings Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | HIGA - H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | CNDA - Concord Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | CSTA - Constellation Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | GATE - Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.00% | EUCR - Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Know Who Drives Return Podcast

DMYQ & Planet: Is Planet Ready for Primetime?

Wejo CEO Richard Barlow on why Connected Vehicle Data is the Future (SPAC: VOSO)

Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)

Latest SPAC Analysis

MANSCAPED Strikes $1B Deal with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (BLTS)

TradeStation Group Strikes SPAC Deal with Quantum FinTech (QFTA)

SPAC IPO Pace Picking Up; Liquidation Rate to Follow?

SilverBox Engaged (SBEA) rises 15% on Black Rifle Coffee Pact, Are SPAC Deal Pops Back?

Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?

Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)