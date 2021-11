Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-1) at Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-4) The conclusion of a season-long road trip is coming to an end for the Carolina Hurricanes today as they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at 3:30pm. The NHL did the Canes zero favors with the ridiculous schedule that saw them fly across country (on Thanksgiving nonetheless) to play a game less than 48 hours after their previous match-up. This is a unheard of travel requirement during the regular season but that can’t stop the team from showing up for a big divisional contest.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO