Ole Miss dominates in 2nd half, beats MVSU 73-58

 3 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half when Robert Allen scored all of his 11 and Ole Miss defeated Mississippi Valley State 73-58 on Friday. Mississippi Valley State put together a 17-2 run...

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Devin Gordon
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
#Mvsu#Ole Miss#Oxford#Ap#Rebels#The Delta Devils
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: LSU Has Made Lincoln Riley A Huge Offer

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Bernardino County Sun

UCLA pulls away from Long Beach State with dominant 2nd half

LOS ANGELES — For a moment, there was a sense of concern. Long Beach State guards Joel Murray and Colin Slater were putting on a show that indicated an upset bid was on their mind. Perhaps, the quick, savvy guards could catch UCLA on a droopy Monday night after the exhilaration of Friday night’s victory over fourth-ranked Villanova had worn off, and a matchup with top-ranked Gonzaga just a week away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chathamjournal.com

Wolfpack pulls away in 2nd half to beat Central Connecticut

Uncasville, CT – The NC State Wolfpack pulled away from Central Connecticut in the second half to win, 79-65, Tuesday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase in Mohegan Sun Arena. Redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron reset his career-high for the third consecutive game as he posted 24 points...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Battalion Texas AM

After slow first half, A&M defense did its part against Ole Miss

In the first half, Texas A&M surrendered 408 yards of offense to the Rebels. For most teams, this would be a clear indicator of an insurmountable blowout. However, the Aggies jogged into the locker room down just 15-0. They went on to allow just 94 total yards in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVZ

Texas A&M opens 2nd half on 22-0 run, beats Houston Baptist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford and Quenton Jackson each scored 13 points and Texas A&M beat Houston Baptist 73-39. Texas A&M led 35-21 at the break before holding Houston Baptist without a point for the opening nine minutes of the second half. The Aggies scored 22 points during the HBU drought, including eight points from Aaron Cash, and the Huskies missed eight straight shots. Jackson also highlighted the second half with some high-flying dunks. Cash had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Williams scored 10 points for Texas A&M. Darius Lee had 13 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist.
COLLEGE SPORTS

