Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Future Legends names its 2021 executive board

 3 days ago

The Future Legends Scholarship Program, which selects deserving high school seniors meeting its criteria, recently announced its newly elected executive board. Assuming the role of treasurer is Gail Kendall, a Future Legends co-founder and former secretary, while Kathy McElhinney joins as the in-coming secretary. Departing from her role at Future Legends is co-founder Sharon Considine, who had served on the board since its inception.

According to Eric Manese, president of Future Legends, “Sharon was a strong influence whose impact on Future Legends enabled us to set a course for the future. We will miss her involvement with the board while recognizing that, as an organization, we would not be where we are today without Sharon’s guidance.”

Kathy McElhinney’s involvement in Rancho Santa Fe included roles with the Junior League, Beach and Country Guild, and San Diego Junior Golf.

“For decades, Kathy has been a very active member of the Women’s Club of Rancho Santa Fe and member of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club where the Future Legends mentorship and scholarship program began. We are proud to have her serve as secretary and look forward to working with Kathy in the coming years,” stated Vearl Smith, founding chairman.

The 2021 board is comprised of President Eric Manese, Vice Chairman Greg Jackey, Director of Partnerships Norma Wiberg, Treasurer Gail Kendall, Secretary Kathy McElhinney and Founding Chairman Vearl Smith.

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. For more information, visit www.futurelegends.org.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Don Diego receives $4,000 donation from Charity Fair Horse Show

Charity Fair Horse Show Vice President Susan Farrior of Rancho Santa Fe has presented a check for $4,000 on behalf of the Horse Show to her fellow Don Diego Scholarship Foundation Board members in support of Don Diego's mission to provide college scholarships to outstanding San Diego area students who have participated in Del Mar Fairgrounds events, according to a news release.
