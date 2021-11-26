ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson Injury Update From The New Orleans Pelicans Before They Play The Utah Jazz

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced an update on Zion Williamson.

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans have announced an update about Zion Williamson.

The update from the Pelicans can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.

"Zion has been cleared to participate in full team activities Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression towards returning to play," the Pelicans wrote on Friday.

Williamson has yet to make his season debut due to a foot injury.

The Pelicans clearly miss their All-Star forward, because they are 4-16 in their first 20 games of the season.

On Friday night they will play the Jazz in Utah.

Coming into the game, the Jazz are a much better team to start the 2021-22 season coming in with an impressive 12-6 record in their first 18 games.

  DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list.
  The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA.

