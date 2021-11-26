ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football: Serrano set for clash with Buena for CIF-SS Div. 8 title

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Serrano head coach Casey Maholchic isn’t much of a storyteller.

He grew up in the Serrano football program and has seen several teams make runs to CIF-Southern Section title games over the years.

The program has won one CIF-SS title in school history. But Serrano’s fallen short in four appearances since that unbeaten 2004 team that topped Palm Springs 25-18 in the D-VIII title game.

Asked if he shared anything with his current players about the big-game feel, Maholchic said he wasn’t much of a storyteller.

“We are just focused on the guys we have right now and just looking to be successful,” Maholchic said. “We are excited to be able to practice another week and continue to try and get better.”

Proof of not being much of a “storyteller” was evident over the summer. Before a workout, Maholchic told the Daily Press that his young team was trying to find its identity and “just trying to compete.”

The team had just three returning starters from the prior season and knew there was work cut out to hang in there with Apple Valley and Oak Hills.

“We’re just trying to compete this year,” said back in July.

Nothing more, nothing less.

Serrano fell short against the two teams that wound up in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and ended the season in third place.

Had the season ended for the Diamondbacks in the first round of the Div. 8 playoffs, the team’s identity might have been something along the lines of a young football team on the come up that could threaten for the league title the years to come. But this team is more than just on the come up with a date Saturday night against Buena for the Div. 8 title. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Buena High School in Ventura.

Maholchic didn’t offer much when asked about his team’s identity days shy of the big game.

“It's hard to say because I think we are still working towards figuring that out,” Maholchic said. “I don’t have an answer yet.”

One thing is certain, this Serrano team is tough, and it snapped the semifinals curse that haunted the program over the previous two appearances. Serrano lost in the semifinals in 2018 and 2019.

This Serrano team pulled off an 18-13 upset, according to CalPreps.com’s projection, against Highland in the semifinals last week to snap the skid.

The Diamondbacks continue the postseason run with uncertainties about Payton Cornell. The quarterback suffered an ankle injury last month and has been a game-time decision in each playoff game.

Cornell finally returned to limited action in the semifinals against Highland. He scored a touchdown run while filling in at quarterback for Tanner Chaffee, a wide receiver who turned the team’s signal-caller while Cornell was on the sidelines.

“It was amazing, the best feeling anyone could have in the whole world,” Cornell said about scoring the touchdown. “It felt so good to be back out there with all my friends in front of all my other friends and family.”

But Maholchic said the staff is cautious with Cornell, and he will be a game-time decision again against Buena.

“My ankle is getting better and better every week. It is basically 100-percent,” Cornell said.

Buena punched its semifinals ticket with a 30-26 victory over Silverado. Buena’s last-minute victory spoiled a local showdown at Snowline Stadium between Serrano and Silverado.

Maholchic said he’s watched plenty of film on Buena and praised quarterback Zane Carter, saying “he can make plays.”

Carter is a dual-threat quarterback that has thrown for 1,794 yards and ran for 696 yards. He’s thrown 16 touchdown passes and scored 12 on the ground.

Running back Jake Murphy has piled up 1,514 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Murphy was also utilized in the passing game against Silverado, catching his lone touchdown reception of the season.

“Buena is a good football team. Buena plays well and does all the little things right,” Maholchic said.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

