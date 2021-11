Harrisburg Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after they say he killed a Baltimore man who was visiting the city two weeks ago. In addition to the murder charge, Jerome Kasey, 41, of Baltimore, also was charged with another felony, firearms not to be carried without a license, after police say he fatally shot 37-year-old Jeramiah Beamon, around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 16 near the intersection of Swatara and Evergreen streets.

