On the day of Stephen Sondheim's death, creating a list of his songs you will never stop playing is to invite an argument — and I do. Sondheim died at 91, and I encourage you to read every obit, every snippet of historical context. I can offer only the fact that, almost always, on some level, there is Sondheim music in my head; it takes almost nothing to nudge it from sleep and get it tripping across my lips as I do the dishes or drive my car.

