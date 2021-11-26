Helping problem gamblers avoid holiday pitfalls

The BBB (Better Business Burea) is warning consumers about scammers this holiday season and has dropped a few tips that can help prevent you from being robbed of your hard-earned cash. These tips should hopefully give you a fighting chance against the wave of evil scammers that prey on unsuspecting people just looking to enjoy the holidays. With the bulk of gifts being purchased online this year, the BBB has picked up on what you should and shouldn't do when buying online this season.

SOCIAL MEDIA ・ 4 HOURS AGO