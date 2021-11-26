Iowa State’s Breece Hall breaks record for most consecutive games with rushing touchdown
AMES, Iowa — Breece Hall set a new FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown during Iowa State’s game against TCU on Friday.
Hall ran for a 39-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter to give Iowa State a 17-0 lead. It’s Hall’s 24th straight game with a rushing touchdown, a new FBS record.
Hall passed former Arkansas running back Bill Burnett (1968-70), who held the record for more than 50 years.
The Iowa State-TCU game can be viewed on Fox Sports 1.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0