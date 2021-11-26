ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State's Breece Hall breaks record for most consecutive games with rushing touchdown

AMES, Iowa — Breece Hall set a new FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown during Iowa State’s game against TCU on Friday.

Hall ran for a 39-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter to give Iowa State a 17-0 lead. It’s Hall’s 24th straight game with a rushing touchdown, a new FBS record.

Hall passed former Arkansas running back Bill Burnett (1968-70), who held the record for more than 50 years.

The Iowa State-TCU game can be viewed on Fox Sports 1.

