CSR Weekend Warriors: I’m snapping off my endorphins, I alien mighty morphin’

Squid Game is a show that brings unwitting contestants all around South Korea to compete in a deadly series of physically straining, psychologically testing, and trust-bending challenges for the entertainment of the elite class. Though everyone comes from a familiar background, one rule is made clear: that nobody is given a higher or lower advantage than others. Everyone is on equal grounds, even if the weak are paired against the strong, the smart up against the dull. But don’t overthink that, because everyone is treated equally, at least on the surface.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO