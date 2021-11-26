ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Small Business Saturday: Sudsberry Handmade Bath & Body

By Heather Hale
 3 days ago

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Small business Saturday encourages people to support local businesses by shopping at small businesses rather than large chain stores.

Many small businesses are having trouble with the national supply chain issues and inflation driving up prices for their products.

Sudsberry Handmade Bath & Body is a small business located in Meadowbrook Mall. Sudsberry has been at its current location since February. The business was previously located in Clarksburg but got its start in the owner Leah Michael’s apartment kitchen.

Michael purchases the ingredients to make bath bombs and other products within the country, so the national supply chain issues are not directly affecting her business. The problems Michael has faced are inflation and increased shipping costs.

Citric acid is a key ingredient in her bath bombs, and she says it costs twice as much now than it did before.

Since the supply chain issues are not an obstacle for Michael, she is still able to fill the demand created by her growing customer base.

“It is really nice since we make it ourselves, for example this morning we had someone ordered something we did run out of, and thankfully it was something we were able to make when they came in because it was something that we were able to whip up back here for them,” said Leah Michal, Sudsberry owner.

According to Michael, she began making soap because her newborn son had eczema, and she wanted to make products for him to treat his skin so she could know exactly what was in it.

Sudsberry has been in business for roughly five years now.

All the soaps and products sold at Sudsberry are made in the back of the store.

