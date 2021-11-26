ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

2-Alarm Fire In Chester, Delaware County Leaves Woman Dead, Officials Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire in Chester, Delaware County, has left one woman dead on Friday, officials say. The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZL4p_0d7dVDC100

The fire was placed under control roughly 30 minutes after officials arrived on the scene, but a woman was found dead after crews searched the property.

Chester City police and a resident were able to assist three juveniles and a woman from the home once they arrived at the fire. After that, the fire condition became too heavy to enter the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vmqpi_0d7dVDC100

The Red Cross says they’re providing temporary lodging and other emergency assistance for 15 people from the three-row homes that were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation at this time.

Several other fire crews in Delaware County, including Brookhaven, Parkside, and Marcus Hook provided help to put out the fire.

