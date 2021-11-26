Deadly Thanksgiving night shooting launches investigation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Lexington police said they were called to the 400 block of Sandalwood Drive around 8:37 p.m. Thursday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said an altercation inside a home led to a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving night.

“There appears to have been an altercation between two men…there was gunfire,” said Ginn. “One of the gentlemen appears to have taken the other person’s life.”

There was still a heavy police presence when the coroner arrived at the scene around 9:23 p.m.

Ginn said that the shooting was contained to one home and that the victim was an African-American male who died at the residence.

Ginn noted that while he isn’t sure how many people were in the home at the time, he said that both the suspect and victim are members of the household. Ginn said multiple shots were fired during the altercation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and Ginn said several people are being questioned as the investigation continues.

“This is very early in the investigation, but we are investigating this, obviously, as a homicide,” Ginn said.

If the shooting is ruled a homicide, it will be Lexington’s 34th homicide this year – tying the record set just a year ago.

