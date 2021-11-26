ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Deadly Thanksgiving night shooting launches investigation in Lexington

By Jeremy Tombs
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYhs3_0d7dUT2C00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Lexington police said they were called to the 400 block of Sandalwood Drive around 8:37 p.m. Thursday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said an altercation inside a home led to a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving night.

Thousands of dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls

“There appears to have been an altercation between two men…there was gunfire,” said Ginn. “One of the gentlemen appears to have taken the other person’s life.”

There was still a heavy police presence when the coroner arrived at the scene around 9:23 p.m.

Ginn said that the shooting was contained to one home and that the victim was an African-American male who died at the residence.

Ginn noted that while he isn’t sure how many people were in the home at the time, he said that both the suspect and victim are members of the household. Ginn said multiple shots were fired during the altercation.

Killing in Indy ties record at 245 homicides this year

The victim’s name has not yet been released and Ginn said several people are being questioned as the investigation continues.

“This is very early in the investigation, but we are investigating this, obviously, as a homicide,” Ginn said.

If the shooting is ruled a homicide, it will be Lexington’s 34th homicide this year – tying the record set just a year ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police investigating shots fired on Comanche Place

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) On Monday evening, Owensboro Police were informed of shots having been fired on the 3400 block of Comanche Place. Arriving officers discovered a home that had been struck multiple times with gunfire. The four people living at the home were not harmed. However, detectives are still investigating the matter. Anyone with information […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating shooting on Elm Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — On Monday, Nov. 29 around 5:43 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the 700 Block of Elm Street on a report of a shooting. According to police reports, a male adult was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Prayer vigil held for babies killed in Evansville car crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Community members held a prayer vigil Monday to remember two Evansville children killed in a car crash four years ago. 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter died in 2017. A man fleeing police sped through a stop sign and crashed into a car driven by Janae Carter, the mother of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DEA, local law enforcement arrest nearly a dozen people

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Following an investigation several months in the making, the Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as law enforcement in Evansville and Indianapolis, carried out a drug raid Tuesday morning. We’re told authorities were searching for nearly a dozen people. One of them is still at large. All those arrested were people accused […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Father of two-year-old shot in Henderson speaks out

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) – Jon Lindsey has experienced something no parent ever dreams of dealing with: their own child being shot. That was the unfortunate case for his two year old daughter Phoenix, who was struck by a bullet while riding in the car with her mother and aunt. “From first glance, she seemed fine,” […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Thanksgiving#Fox#African American#Indy#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Woman’s early release in deadly school bus crash denied

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A judge has blocked the early prison release of a woman convicted in a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to board a school bus. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Greg Heller on Monday denied Alyssa Shepherd’s placement into a community transition program […]
ROCHESTER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Weekend shooting confirmed as murder-suicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD tell Eyewitness News they were on scene after a shooting Saturday night in response to a female victim who had been shot and a male suspect who had shot himself. The shooting happened shortly after 6:10 at the 1000 block of W. Iowa Street, police say. Authorities say both the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man shot while attempting to break into Evansville home

EVANSVILLE. Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue Saturday afternoon in response to a subject who had been shot and was left in the street. On arrival, EPD says they located a male adult in the street with a gun-shot wound. According to a police report, the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

McCutchanville Fire Department warns of Christmas light dangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The McCutchanville Fire Department posted a warning on social media in hopes to spread awareness for holiday light safety. The post reminds the public of the “do’s and don’ts” of setting up Christmas lights for indoor and outdoor use. Some of the advice given includes things such as turning off lights […]
WEHT/WTVW

Scammer uses the official number of a local police department

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department would like to make people aware of a telephone scam that claims to be Jasper Police. The scammer is using the official telephone number of Jasper Police, claiming that the victim’s social security number has been compromised. The police department would like to emphasize that they are […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 rescued from suburban Chicago house fire that injured 6

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police in Aurora say five people were rescued during a house fire that injured six people. Aurora fire officials say the injured included one man in his 30s who was listed in critical condition with severe smoke inhalation and a police officer who suffered minor smoke inhalation. The fire was reported […]
AURORA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy