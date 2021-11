The opening scene of Sean Payton’s NFL origin story is set in a Lamaze childbirth class in College Park, Maryland, in 1997. He was there with his then-wife Beth, who was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child. They’d met six or seven years before and had bounced around the country as Payton’s coaching career took him from Indiana to California, from California to Ohio, from Ohio to Illinois, and finally to the University of Maryland. They were living out of a hotel, but they were two days away from closing on a new house, with the moving truck containing all of their belongings parked and ready to be unloaded.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO