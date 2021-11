For the Minnesota Wild, their wins throughout the season have been a little worrisome. Of course, you can just scoff that as silly nonsense, being worried about a team that is on the top of the Central Division; but whether it was their almost weekly multi-goal comeback win, or somehow getting outshot and letting Cam Talbot collect all the scraps that the opposing team throws at him. Nothing felt consistent or sustainable.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO