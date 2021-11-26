ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama, NY

Tioga takes down Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in Class D high school football state semifinals

By James Johnson, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyNuq_0d7dTJPx00

While Oakfield-Alabama/Elba emerged as a power in Section V high school football this fall, the Aggies were stopped in the state tournament Friday.

The Tioga Tigers were too tough for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba during the Class D state semifinal as the Binghamton-area champions shutout the Aggies into the fourth quarter of the playoff game before winning 49-6 at Cicero North-Syracuse High.

Emmett Wood, a senior running back, rushed for four touchdowns while the Tigers from Section IV plowed a path to the state final December 3 inside the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University.

"We got it rolling early and (the offensive linemen) just kept going all day," Wood said.

The Tigers take on either Greenwich of Section II (Albany region) or Section VII's Moriah (Northeast), and seem capable of adding to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state title Tioga won in 2015.

"I just think we're really physical and fast," Wood said. "You let us start it up, we're not going to stop."

Tioga finished with 417 rushing yards during the semifinals with Wood as the main ballcarrier with 178 yards on 25 of the team's 45 attempts.

"I've already lost this game three times," Wood said before shaking his head back and forth. "It wasn't happening again, it wasn't happening again."

Connor Scott, a junior, scored the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba touchdown with about nine minutes remaining on a run of about 50 yards.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's ends the season at 12-1 and won its first Section V championship in 11-man football.

"They were incredibly physical, and they were settled in," Oakfield-Alabama/Elba coach Tyler Winter said about the Tioga Tigers. "They were comfortable, and they made us incredibly uncomfortable."

The teams at Oakfield-Alabama and Elba in Genesee County merged in 2016, allowing both school districts to keep offering high school football.

Together, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba won two Section V titles in the 8-man classification before moving into the 11-man Class D group for the schools with the smallest student enrollment in the spring 2021. The Aggies were sectional semifinalist earlier this year, during a season moved from fall 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the spring, we were a little bit limited (while trying to get everything on the field the way we wanted) because of time," Winter said earlier this season.

Building a roster of players large enough to field an 11-man football team was a non-issue this fall for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba. Instead, it was the Aggies posing problems for opponents in Section V.

The Aggies scored 35 or more points in their first five games. Lopsided victories in the first two rounds of sectionals put Oakfield-Alabama/Elba against reigning champion Avon in the Section V Class D final, which the Aggies won 26-21. The Aggies then squeezed out another victory during last week's state quarterfinal round, 28-22 over Randolph, the Section VI or Buffalo region champion.

"There was a tone, and Randolph did a good job of setting that early," Winter said. "We grew comfortable playing fast and physical."

The Tioga Tigers have a similar playing style, and reached the end zone for the first time early in the second quarter of the state semifinal.

"We had a tough time finding a weak link (in the Tioga lineups)," Winter said.

Gaige Armbrewster was Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's leading rusher in his final high school game, finishing with 67 yards on 16 carries. Scott also made 10 tackles, one for a loss, as a linebacker. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba linebacker Noah Currier made nine tackles.

"They kept the pedal down," Winter said about Tioga, now a state finalist.

JAMESJ@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Tioga takes down Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in Class D high school football state semifinals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
POTUS
NBC News

Barbados cuts ties with Queen Elizabeth II, becomes a republic in a dazzling ceremony

LONDON — Almost 400 years after the first English ship arrived on its golden shores, the former British colony of Barbados woke up Tuesday as a republic. The tiny Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in a spectacular ceremony that began late Monday, breaking its ties with the British royal family — and with it, one of the island’s last remaining imperial bonds to the United Kingdom.
WORLD
CBS News

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? A look at her life and history

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell at her trial as a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They accused her of being Epstein's "lady of the house" who set up teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. The defense denies those allegations and argues she is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Randolph, NY
City
Elba, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Oakfield, NY
City
Alabama, NY
The Hill

Moderna chief predicts vaccines could struggle against omicron

The World Health Organization designated omicron a new variant of concern last week. Scientists around the world are working to quickly study the variant and understand how it behaves compared to previous strains of COVID-19. The CEO of vaccine manufacturer Moderna said existing vaccines will likely be less effective in...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Syracuse University#American Football#Aggies#The Tioga Tigers#Section Iv#Section Vii#Oakfield Alabama Elba
The Hill

Boebert and Omar fight leaves GOP scrambling

The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Iran-U.S. nuclear talks have resumed. But what’s it going to take to make a deal?

With the resumption of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks Monday, the U.S. should reconsider its approach if it wants negotiations to succeed. “Carrots and sticks” is an old metaphor that suggests that the right mix of punishment and rewards can force countries to change their behavior. But since 2018, when Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. has been stuck on punishment. The past three years should tell us that we can’t force Iran to press ahead in nuclear negotiations with coercion alone.
U.S. POLITICS
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

195
Followers
125
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy