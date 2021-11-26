ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Shooting at NC mall Police in Durham, North Carolina, are investigating a shooting that left three people with gunshot wounds on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (kali9/iStock, File)

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday.

Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.

“The shooting … occurred between two groups that knew each other,” the chief said. “Those individuals, following the shooting, the majority of them fled, however, we have one person that is being detained and we do have several witnesses.”

The three people injured were struck by ricochet from one of the rounds, Andrews said. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

Three other people also were injured while evacuating the mall, according to the chief.

Andrews said investigators do not believe the shooting was random, although she did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

“This group of people … they actually did know each other,” she said. “This is not a situation where someone came into the mall and indiscriminately just began firing.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

“There are several people that we want to be able to locate and speak with,” Andrews said. “We will be making several arrests, I’m certain, during the course of this investigation.”

In a post on Twitter, police asked people to stay away from the area and added, “There is no further threat at the mall.”

Comments / 47

Blackwulfe342022
3d ago

I'm telling you this I'm a Black Man in my 50s and I avoid anywhere that is gonna be populated by young Black Males 13 to 35 and I'm just telling the truth these guys are shooting in crowds and don't care who they hit, half raised and very ,very dangerous.

Reply(20)
30
SC Home
3d ago

I think rather than send people to prison for gun-relates crimes, send them to war instead of our troops. So you like shooting huh? We are sending you to Afghanistan with all the guns you like so that you can kill all the terrorists. Have at it !!

Reply(2)
11
Danny Stewart
3d ago

It's difficult for law abiding citizens to purchase and carry a hand gun, but easy for criminals. I moved here from a state that does not require a permit, although I had one for 10 years. I have never heard of a single problem and in some states crime is reduced. Criminals will prey on easy targets, but when anyone could be armed they are afraid.

Reply
5
 

