ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Strong this Black Friday deal is: Save $20 on Lego's Star Wars Attack of the Clones Yoda right now

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePadawans young and old alike can avoid the path to the Dark Side with this epic Lego Star Wars Yoda set on sale for Black Friday. This version of Yoda, familiar to Star Wars fans everywhere, is on sale right now at Amazon for $79.99, $20 off its normal $99.99 price,...

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Secretlab Black Friday deals are now live - save up to $150

While Black Friday gaming chair deals won't officially kick off until the end of November, but that hasn't stopped early Secretlab Black Friday deals (clearly, discounts wait for no-one). The brand has already unveiled its offerings ahead of the event later this month, and they're live right now. Savings of...
SHOPPING
Gamespot

LEGO Star Wars Castaways

Sign In to follow. Follow LEGO Star Wars Castaways, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Black Friday Deals#Padawans#Black Friday Lego
SFGate

The Best Early Black Friday Fitness Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Black Friday is upon us, people. It may feel a bit early, but insane deals are hitting websites everywhere, most certainly including Amazon. The retail giant has already started offering thousands of deals, steals and saves on everything from apparel to home goods to (you guessed it) fitness. The later is what’s really blown our socks off — between Studio Cycles and running watches, trail kicks and sweat-proof headphones, Amazon has a deal for everything you need to inspire and keep a heathy lifestyle this holiday season and beyond. We’ve pulled some of the best deals around, and you can peruse thousands more at Amazon. Happy hunting!
SHOPPING
CNET

Target Black Friday: The best savings you can get right now and a look at what's next

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Get ready, get set ... and go! The holiday shopping season is here, and Target has officially unveiled its Black Friday ad, giving us a peek at all the discounts that will be available starting this Sunday, Nov. 21. But the retailer also knows that a lot us don't want to wait until Black Friday to start shopping, especially with concerns over product shortages and shipping delays. So Target has already been dropping early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can find amazing savings on TVs, headphones, Pixel 6 phones, hoverboards and even smart devices. Then, starting tomorrow, we'll see discounts on Oculus Quest 2, laptops, Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and so much more. Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.
SHOPPING
gamingonphone.com

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways is now globally available as an Apple Arcade exclusive

Gameloft, a leader in the creation and publishing of games, has announced that their new adventure game LEGO Star Wars: Castaways is now available exclusively for Apple Arcade. LEGO Star Wars: Castaways is the latest game to launch on Apple’s popular game subscription service that offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 games, all without ads or in-app purchases, and playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
GamesRadar+

Lego Baby Yoda and Lego Super Mario are at their lowest ever price in the early Black Friday deals

Because schedules are apparently meaningless these days and sales now start way in advance, Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals are here in full force. Everything from Star Wars to brick-based advent calendars have been discounted, and the Lego Super Mario starter set has tumbled to an all-time low of $47.99 at Walmart instead of $60. Not to be left out, Amazon has discounted Lego Baby Yoda to its lowest ever price in the USA. Similarly, it's sitting pretty at £46.95 at Amazon UK instead of £70.
SHOPPING
Space.com

Early Black Friday deal: Save $32 on this Lego Millennium Falcon set at Walmart

This brilliant pre-Black Friday deal from Walmart means you can now build this 1351-piece Lego Millennium Falcon in under 12 parsecs and save over $31 in the process. Update - Currently back in stock: If online stock is out when you check, you can use the Walmart availability checker to see if your local store has stock. Use click and collect to secure it from home.
SHOPPING
gamespew.com

Black Friday Deal: Save 20% on the Incredible LEGO NES at the Nintendo Store

Revisit the past and save yourself some cash with this excellent deal on the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System. Normally £210, it’s been reduced for Black Friday to £167.20 direct from the Nintendo UK shop. Even better, if you’re a student you can get a further 10% off through the StudentBeans deal site.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope has been reduced by 40% for Black Friday

Designed with the beginner in mind, the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ allows skywatchers to explore planets, stars and a selection of deep-sky targets without any prior knowledge in night-sky navigation. Making use of your smartphone for guided tours of the universe, this revolutionary instrument from Celestron is an enormous 40% off at Walmart this Black Friday.
WALMART
Pocket-lint.com

Great Lego deals for Black Friday 2021: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and more

(Pocket-lint) - One of the top things that people look for on Black Friday is Lego. Over the past few years we've seen a huge diversification in sets that Lego offers, with loads of character sets from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel, clearly as much aimed at adult fans as enthusiastic kids.
SHOPPING
Space.com

Save $200 on the Parrot Anafi with this Black Friday drone deal

This is the lowest Amazon price we've ever seen on the Parrot Anafi – a lightweight, foldable drone that packs in plenty of features. This Black Friday drone deal sees it reduced by a generous $200, the $699.99 model is currently retailing for just $449. Although you'll have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of the deal, as there's no guarantee it will stick around for long.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Space-themed board game Terraforming Mars and its expansion sets are now on sale for Black Friday

Snag up a popular spacefaring game and five of its expansion boards now on sale and get savings as high as 33% this week ahead of Black Friday. The objective of Terraforming Mars is written in the game's name. One to five players can compete with one another to gain the most points towards raising the habitability of the Red Planet for future human visitors. Players gain points by raising Mars' temperature, the planet's oxygen level and by creating and expanding oceans.
HOBBIES
The Independent

Kindle Black Friday deals 2021: Save 19% on Amazon’s all-new oasis and paperwhite ereaders right now

Black Friday is finally here and it’s safe to say that the biggest shopping event of the year has not disappointed thus far.With savings across tech, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more, there’s no better time to snag a bargain. From Currys to Very, Boots and Asos, the sales see all our favourite retailers slashing their prices.And Amazon is no exception – it has a huge range of deals and savings ready to be snapped up. And for the avid readers among us, we’ve spotted a great deal on the online giant’s own Kindle paperwhite.While nothing can beat the...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy