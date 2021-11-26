ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday 2021 Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One deals at Amazon, Walmart and more

By Jon Winkler, Alex Kane and Jonathan Chan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Get some great Xbox deals this Black Friday Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Microsoft first introduced the Xbox to the world 20 years ago and has done quite well for itself in the gaming world since then. That's largely due to its innovations in online gaming, quality hardware and varied game selection . Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the world of Xbox, quite a few shopping outlets (including Microsoft itself ) are featuring deals on the brand's games and accessories in honor of Black Friday that you'll want to explore.

Retailers from Amazon to GameStop to Microsoft are featuring various video games, headsets and even memory storage devices with Xbox's iconic logo on it. Whether you're in the market for a new controller to keep your button-mashing up to speed or want to make sure you've got online multiplayer access for a whole year, these deals can meet your needs for a fraction of the regular cost.

If you want to really hear the sound of your favorite games, you can get the Microsoft Xbox Wired Stereo Headset at the developer's website for $39.99. Usually priced at $59.99, the headset is $20 off.

That's only the tip of the iceberg, so check out more great ways to save on Xbox products this holiday season.

The best Black Friday Xbox game deals

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is one of many epic games on sale for Xbox consoles during Black Friday Electronic Arts

The best Black Friday Xbox deals

The Xbox Wireless Headset is our current pick for Best Value. Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

The best Black Friday Xbox Live deals

Get a year's worth of online multiplayer access through Xbox games with this digital code at CDKeys. Microsoft/CDKeys

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021 Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One deals at Amazon, Walmart and more

