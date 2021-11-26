Wharton Police Department continue to investigate fatal shooting

Wharton Police Detectives secured an arrest for Daveon Allen, 27 of Hungerford. Photo contributed by Wharton Police Department.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Nov. 25, around 11:45 p.m., Wharton Police Department was dispatched to Meadows Apartment Complex at 501 w. Willow Lane in reference to a shooting.

Larry Joe Guerra, 25 of Wharton, was transported to Oak Bend Emergency Room, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Wharton Police Department actively investigated the shooting. They also asked the community for any information they may have had related to the incident.

Following the investigation, Wharton Police Detectives secured an arrest for Daveon Allen, 27 of Hungerford. Allen was arrested for the alleged offense of Murder/Homicide. Allen also has two outstanding arrest warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Cruelty to Animals/Non-Livestock.

Wharton Police are still searching for a second person of interest. If you have any information regarding this case, please call Detective Sergeant Jeremy Eder at 979-532-3131.

Wharton Police will release more information when it becomes available. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.