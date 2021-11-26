Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING FROM THE SHOSHONE LAVA BEDS NORTHEAST UP THE SNAKE PLAIN INTO FREMONT COUNTY At 345 AM, surface weather stations, webcams, and satellite were monitoring patchy dense fog from just north of Shoshone, northeast across the Arco Desert and Snake Plain to near and just west of Idaho Falls, northeast along US-20 into Fremont County. Visibilities were occasionally falling as low as one-quarter to one-half mile in isolated spots. Patchy dense fog is expected to continue in this corridor through about 10 AM. Motorists should be prepared to encounter sudden and rapid drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights, utilize road lines and reflectors to help guide you, and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles. Do not stop on the road...pull safely off the road if conditions become too hazardous to proceed.
