Centre County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-26 14:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee Light snow will become occasionally moderate by late afternoon and could accumulate 1 to 2 inches through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 04:50:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-30 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Chisago; Douglas; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Sherburne; Todd; Washington LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TONIGHT Precipitation may develop over central Minnesota this evening then spread over eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin through the overnight hours. Some of the precipitation may come as a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. While the amounts will be light and be of short duration or intermittent nature, there is the concern that the timing is during the nighttime hours and that this mixed wintry precipitation comes early on in the winter precipitation season. The area most susceptible to any mixed wintry precipitation will be along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Motorists should check road conditions before venturing out tonight and be prepared should this wintry precipitation develop. Keep up with the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service on this potential winter weather situation.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING FROM THE SHOSHONE LAVA BEDS NORTHEAST UP THE SNAKE PLAIN INTO FREMONT COUNTY At 345 AM, surface weather stations, webcams, and satellite were monitoring patchy dense fog from just north of Shoshone, northeast across the Arco Desert and Snake Plain to near and just west of Idaho Falls, northeast along US-20 into Fremont County. Visibilities were occasionally falling as low as one-quarter to one-half mile in isolated spots. Patchy dense fog is expected to continue in this corridor through about 10 AM. Motorists should be prepared to encounter sudden and rapid drops in visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights, utilize road lines and reflectors to help guide you, and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles. Do not stop on the road...pull safely off the road if conditions become too hazardous to proceed.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 21:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hillsdale Slick Roads This Evening Areas of snow, occasionally moderate, will continue late this evening. Generally, snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected through midnight. Untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will likely be slick and hazardous. Use caution when traveling this evening. The snow will taper off by midnight.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gogebic; Iron Light to occasionally moderate snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Light to occasionally moderate snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:10:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED EARLY THIS EVENING A mix of snow and rain will impact the region through early evening, with an additional slushy accumulation of an inch or less possible. Snow or slush covered roads and poor or rapidly changing visibilities may result in hazardous travel conditions, so motorists should use caution.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 19:37:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue and lead to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values will fall between 25 and 35 percent across southwest North Carolina. Winds are also expected to increase from the southwest during the afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph possible. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture and gusty winds, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door; Florence; Forest; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED EARLY THIS EVENING Light to moderate snow showers will taper off in far northeast Wisconsin between 9 pm and 10 pm, and may briefly mix with freezing drizzle before ending. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less are anticipated. Snow covered roads and poor or rapidly changing visibilities will result in hazardous travel conditions, so motorists should use extreme caution.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Williams Slick Roads This Evening Areas of snow, occasionally moderate, will continue late this evening. Generally, snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected through midnight. Untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will likely be slick and hazardous. Use caution when traveling this evening. The snow will taper off by midnight.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 18:10:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED THIS EVENING Light to moderate snow showers will continue, and may briefly mix with freezing drizzle before ending mid-evening. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Snow covered roads and poor or rapidly changing visibilities will result in hazardous travel conditions, so motorists should use extreme caution.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue to pose an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Dry air, west winds around 10 mph, and low fuel moisture will combine to allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM 10 AM THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph and minimum relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent will result in an increased fire danger over northeast North Carolina from midday through the afternoon hours. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Thus, outdoor burning is prohibited.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 05:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, highest Bering side. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph, especially near King Cove. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to continue through 6 PM Tuesday evening. A period of more widespread snowfall is expected through noon. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to reduce visibility to one half mile. Snow will become more showery this evening, though more isolated, with brief reductions in visibility to one mile.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 13:49:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 02:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 70 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region..particularly on the Tug Hill plateau. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 02:31:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Near passes. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 08:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 16:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; Olympics; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON CONTINUES DUE TO RECENT AND ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL Persistent rainfall over the last few weeks has dramatically increased increased soil moisture to high levels across Western Washington. Additional heavy rainfall is expected to begin over portions of the area on Tuesday and continue into early Thursday. Generally 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected in the Olympics and Cascades, with 1 to 2 inches across portions of the lowlands of Whatcom and Skagit counties. Thus, the increased threat of landslides will continue. For more information about current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down for the links to the landslide information pages. For more information on landslides, visit the website for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 22:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: South Willamette Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air conditions may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon PST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT

