Chicken Farm Art Center celebrates 50 year anniversary with Open House

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s a golden anniversary for one of San Angelo’s most unique shopping experiences.

For 50 years now, San Angelo’s Chicken Farm Art Center organizers have hosted their annual “Thanksgiving Open House.” Roger Allen open The Chicken Farm Art Center in 1971.

Lots of shoppers stopped by Friday, looking for art pieces, jewelry, ceramics and other items.

The annual open house at the Chicken Farm Art Center continues all day tomorrow, until 5:00 p.m., at 2505 Martin Luther King Drive.

Live music and food from the Silo House, on site, will be available.

