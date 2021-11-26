Celebrating ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Honesdale

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It will be a magical weekend in Honesdale. The community is celebrating the holiday classic ‘Winter Wonderland’ with the dedication of a plaque to a man with ties to the area, Honesdale High School graduate Dick Smith.

The path to getting a historical marker at lyricist Dick Smith’s homestead has been a journey.

“This is really a labor of love. We have worked really hard to get this done,” said Lisa Burns, Executive Director Honesdale Partnership.

“Dick Smith was a Honesdale native, born in 1901. He studied music locally with a piano teacher like a lot of us did. He graduated from Honesdale High School in 1920, went on to Penn State,” explained Attorney Albert Rutherford, of the Wayne County Historical Society.

Smith penned the words to the holiday classic ‘Winter Wonderland.’

“When he wrote this, he was in a sanitarium in Scranton, suffering from tuberculosis,” stated Burns.

Part of his lyrics is his memories of growing up at 922 Church Street in Honesdale, looking out at Central Park.

“He died within a year of having it recorded. It’s a world-renowned song. We couldn’t be prouder of this song being affiliated with Honesdale. There are still people in town that know his family and we know that he is a Honesdale treasure, but now we have the proof from the state,” explained Burns.

That is our song ‘Winter Wonderland’ and it belongs to Honesdale and the Smith family.

The celebration is underway with a parade and other festivities.

Then Saturday at 2:00 p.m. the unveiling of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Marker of Dick Smith’s ‘Winter Wonderland at 922 Church Street in beautiful Honesdale.

