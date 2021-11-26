Son charged with homicide for mother’s death in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide victim’s son is now charged with her death in Northumberland County.

Eyewitness News first told you Sunday night about the death in Coal Township in the 1300 block of West Holly Street.

61-year-old Sarah Jones was found dead in her home from an apparent head injury.

Her son, 39-year-old Christopher Depka, is now jailed without bail after investigators filed an open count of criminal homicide and related charges Friday.

Depka was arrested at the murder scene Sunday night on unrelated drug charges.

