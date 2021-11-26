ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Township, PA

Son charged with homicide for mother’s death in Coal Township

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQpvE_0d7dQcAh00

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide victim’s son is now charged with her death in Northumberland County.

Eyewitness News first told you Sunday night about the death in Coal Township in the 1300 block of West Holly Street.

61-year-old Sarah Jones was found dead in her home from an apparent head injury.

Her son, 39-year-old Christopher Depka, is now jailed without bail after investigators filed an open count of criminal homicide and related charges Friday.

Death investigation underway after police make gruesome discovery in Coal Township

Depka was arrested at the murder scene Sunday night on unrelated drug charges.

Ray Wheary
5d ago

he had to be twisted out of his head . l couldn't imagine coming down off of something and finally realize what you have done. than yet your own mother good luck living with that for the rest of your life

WBRE

WBRE

