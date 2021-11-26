ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Makers and Shakers Market is back!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fall Makers and Shakers: Boozy artisan Market...

2021 Holiday Showcase Makers Market December 4

The Holiday Showcase Makers Market will take place in a few weeks, on Saturday December 4, 2021 from 9 am until 4 pm. The Makers Market has been a popular event in Carlsbad Village for several years. There are now multiple events during the year due to the popularity. The...
CARLSBAD, CA
Bale Breaker and Yonder are hosting a Holidays Makers Market

Sunday, December 5th at the Bale Breaker + Yonder taproom in Ballard. Here’s a chance for you to do some holiday shopping with a tasty beverage in hand. At their taproom in Ballard, Bale Breaker Brewing and Yonder Cider are hosting a Holiday Makers Market feature products from local producers and vendors. Also, both companies will release some special treats at the event. Barrel-aged beers. Winter ciders. All sorts of lovely gifts for those who imbibe and those who do not.
SEATTLE, WA
SAVING CHRISTMAS: No shipping delay at local makers markets

Back in September, news outlets began to report shipping delays, warning shoppers to begin their gift buying early in preparation for a disrupted holiday season. The pandemic’s disturbance to the supply chain is still in effect, causing a scarcity of needed products. There is still a lack of truck drivers...
SAVANNAH, GA
Custom furniture maker enters Bay Area market with prime Marina lease

Joybird, a custom furniture maker specializing in “throwback” midcentury styles, is setting up its first Bay Area outpost with 3,115-square-foot store on a prime corner of the Marina retail corridor. The Southern California-based brand has signed a lease at 2000 Chestnut St., public records indicate, establishing its fifth retail store...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl

Shipping and receiving companies are encouraging consumers to ship holiday gifts as early as possible this year. Small businesses in the Madison area hoping for a big holiday season. Updated: 1 hour ago. Local shops are hoping for customers all weekend long to jump-start the holiday shopping season. Tips for...
MADISON, WI
Fresh Grounds’ Maker’s Market offers chance to support local artisans

Shoppers looking for products made by local people had to be pleasantly surprised when they got to the Maker’s Market at Fresh Grounds on Saturday. “This is our version of shop small,” said Fresh Grounds Manager Marty Johnson. After a year’s hiatus, the Maker’s Market was back in full swing for the sixth time, as 18 vendors were set up […]
Makers Market And Printaganza Auction At The Church

The Church in Sag Harbor is hosting two opportunities for local artisanal holiday shopping this season. This first is a Makers Market that will take place Saturday, November 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local artisans and makers will present their wares for browsing and purchase within the historic walls of The Church in a day of food trucks, spirits, cheer, and fun.
SAG HARBOR, NY
November 27 - Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY RUSTIC BUFFALO ARTISAN MARKET) At Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, you can support local business by shopping the works of over 110 local artisans. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is more than a shopping experience, they are a destination to enjoy year around. They offer an array of rustic décor, antiques, jewelry, clothing and much more. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda. Be sure to give them a like on Facebook to check out everything they have to offer at www.facebook.com/rusticbuffalodecor. You can also head over to their website at www.rusticbuffalodecor.com.
BUFFALO, NY
Wicked Women Makers Market returns to Winslow House

Marshfield’s historic Winslow House will soon play host to dozens of local artisan vendors, with the third annual Wicked Women Makers Market set to take place just after Thanksgiving. The women-run market, started in 2019 by Julia Driscoll and Grace Moore, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m....
MARSHFIELD, MA
Elverhoj Museum rings in the holidays with Makers Market starting Dec. 4

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art this holiday season will host a multiweekend Makers Market each Saturday before Christmas that debuts on Dec. 4. The market will feature a curated collection of handmade goods produced by area artisans who will showcase and sell their goods on three separate Saturdays — Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Buffalo Historical Society hosts first-ever holiday makers market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo History Museum is helping Western New Yorkers shop local on Small Business Saturday. The museum is hosting its first ever “Holiday Makers Market” this weekend, featuring nearly three dozen local artisans. Museum officials told News 4 that because of the pandemic, they wanted to showcase the best Western New […]
BUFFALO, NY
