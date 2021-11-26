ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Del Mar Race Report 11/27/2021 Saturday

wagertalk.com
 4 days ago

Huge day of racing at Del Mar on Saturday with nine races on the card including three graded stakes. Many of the top jockeys have made the trip to Southern California and it should be a great day to cash some tickets. Grab...

www.wagertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Fernely Feliz Jr. scores unforgettable one-punch KO on pro debut

Last Saturday, November 20, at the Crown Reef Resort and Waterpark in Myrtle Beach, USA #1-ranked and national super heavyweight champion Fernely Feliz Jr. lived up to his promise to put on an unforgettable professional debut by scoring a highly entertaining, one-punch knockout of opponent Stephen Kirnon in the second round.
DANBURY, CT
OCRegister

Horse racing consensus picks for Sunday Nov. 21 at Del Mar

The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for races on Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 at Del Mar. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Del Mar Race Report#Sig#Trifectas#Wagertalk
dmtc.com

Wide-Open Native Diver Stakes Is Saturday Feature at Del Mar

In an absolutely wide-open renewal of the Grade III, $100,000 Native Diver Stakes Saturday at Del Mar, eight older horses will hook up for a mile and one-eighth tussle that serves as the feature event on a fine nine-race card. This will be the 44th running of the Native Diver,...
DEL MAR, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Horse racing: Del Mar hosts quality stakes racing this weekend

Juan Hernandez / 14Flavien Prat / 12Umberto Rispoli / 10Victor Espinoza / 6Ricardo Gonzalez / 6. Bob Baffert / 8Philip D’Amato / 8Doug O’Neill / 6Vladimir Cerin / 4John Sadler / 4. WEEKEND STAKES. DEL MAR. Friday. • $250,000 Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/2 miles...
DEL MAR, CA
247Sports

Five-star center Baye Fall updates recruitment

Five-star center Baye Fall is beginning to look at visits as he starts his junior season at Denver Prep Academy. Fall is currently being recruited hard by Arkansas, USC, Auburn among others and plans on taking visits to Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas at some point during the year. “I haven't...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
wagertalk.com

FRIDAY HOOPS BEST BET

CBB (867) Iona at (868) Belmont 7:00pm EST - Nov 26/2021. The PLAY: Belmont -3.5 (-110)
SPORTS
9NEWS

Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/27/21)

DENVER — The fall championship season rolls on!. This week, we start to dig into football state title games as the smaller classifications (6-man through 2A) crown their champions this weekend at CSU-Pueblo. The 9Preps team was there at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl to cover another round of...
DENVER, CO
dmtc.com

Record Wagering, Safe Racing Highlight Del Mar 2021 Seasons

Del Mar brought to a close its 2021 racing calendar on Sunday with the conclusion of its eighth Bing Crosby Season adding additional luster to its robust summer stand. Between them, the pair totaled an exceptional combined final wagering mark of $943.49 million, a record for the seaside oval. The...
DEL MAR, CA
wagertalk.com

SAT NIGHT CBB 4% BEST BET

The PLAY: Florida -3.0 (-115) Another late add here. I broke this game down with Dake Cokin and Rob Veno on WagerTalk today yesterday. We all basically agreed that Florida is the far better team here but motivation was going to be the question. I expect Florida to show up today and for that reason I'm going to lay the small number. Florida should care about beating theri in-state rivals and if they do show up I expect them to win by more than 3.
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli 11-27-2021

Tyler opens the show reacting to the Phillies missing out on big name free agent Starling Marte to the New York Mets. The guys also discuss whether or not they like snow football games.
BASEBALL
wagertalk.com

CFB CONF CHAMP LOGS

The Warriors are now 6-13 O/U this season including 2-5 O/U both on the road and the L2W. The Clippers are 1-4 O/U at home the L2W. Ralph was raised in the home of handicappers – Cleveland, Ohio. Starting in the industry as a key member of Phil Steele’s early team who expanded Northcoast Sports during the mid- 90s. Ralph’s personal following grew fast, allowing him to strike out on his own as the founder of California Sports. Bookie crushing basketball results came quickly – including the rare feat of back-to-back College Basketball World Championships at the Sports Monitor. Results so good that California Sports became a household name; one of the few public handicappers in history syndicates bet big enough to move lines instantly upon his pick releases. Wiseguys in the late 90s would explain the reason for a big move by simply saying “best bet from Cal.”
BASKETBALL
wagertalk.com

NBA 17-4 THIS SEASON!!

Golden St is now 8-2 ATS at home this season including 3-0 ATS the L2W. Portland is an eye-opening 1-8 SU/ATS on the road this season!
NBA
whmi.com

Saturday Night State Championship Game Scores 11-27-21

The second half of the MHSAA championship games took place on Saturday from Ford Field with four more teams taking home a state title. Below are the winners in their respective division:. Division 1- Belleville 55 Rochester Adams 33. Division 3- Detroit Martin Luther King 25 DeWitt 21. Division 5-...
HIGH SCHOOL
Over the Monster

OTM Open Thread 11/27: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! There were snow flurries in Boston yesterday. Get ready for winter and then spring! The Celtics and Bruins both have the day off today. The Red Sox made a small pitching move, signing Michael Wacha pending a physical, per Jeff Passan. Talk about what you want, think about how the Great Muppet Caper revolved around the stolen Baseball Diamond, and be good to one another.
BASEBALL
wagertalk.com

NBA POD...+34 Units Props Run

Middleton has gone over this total in eight out of nine games, and the one game he didn't go over was a huge blowout over Orlando where he only played 20 minutes. The Pacers give up 8 rebounds and 4 assists per game to the position, and he's gone over this total in five out of six games against the Pacers including 12 RA earlier this year. Take his over 9.5 Rebounds Assists.
NBA
wagertalk.com

Iowa State vs Xavier Picks and Predictions NCAAB Nov 24

WagerTalk college basketball handicapper Tokyo Brandon offers his Iowa State vs Xavier betting preview for Wednesday, November 24 as part of the NIT Tip-Off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. At the time of posting, the Musketeers have opened as a 9-point favorite over the Cyclones, with the total at 136.5 points.
IOWA STATE
wagertalk.com

5% CFB BEST BET ONLY $2!

The PLAY: Siena +4.5 (-110) Once again sharp money has absolutely pounded Siena at the opening number and once again I agree with it. Siena led the entire game against Bucknell on Sunday only to miss a chance to win at the buzzer and lose in overtime. Army isn't much better than Bucknell, this number is way, way too big.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy