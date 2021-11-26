A Spanish version of the child tax credit update portal is now available

Just as the final child tax credit payment is set to be sent, the child tax credit portal has been updated to include a Spanish option.

The Spanish version has launched in time for anyone needing to make updates before the Dec. payment is sent out.

Only an English option was available up until this point.

The last day to make any changes before the Dec. 15 final payment is Monday, Nov. 29.

You can use the tool to opt out of the last payment, change your income, switch your payment method, update your bank information, or update your mailing address.

The total credit for kids under age 6 is $3,600 while the credit for kids ages 6-17 is $3,000.

The monthly payments are worth up to $300 or $250 depending on the age of the child.

The payments decrease once the income passes $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for head of household, or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Families that make up to $200,000 individually or $400,000 married can still qualify for $2,000.

The extension of the expanded child tax credit is part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, but it still needs to be passed by the Senate to go into law. If it doesn’t pass then the expanded child tax credits end next year.

It will then return to a total of $2,000 per child to be collected in 2023.

