ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:. “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

10 Stephen Sondheim songs we'll never stop listening to

On the day of Stephen Sondheim's death, creating a list of his songs you will never stop playing is to invite an argument — and I do. Sondheim died at 91, and I encourage you to read every obit, every snippet of historical context. I can offer only the fact that, almost always, on some level, there is Sondheim music in my head; it takes almost nothing to nudge it from sleep and get it tripping across my lips as I do the dishes or drive my car.
MUSIC
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Geoffrey Johnson Dies: Tony Award-Winning Casting Director For ‘Cats’ And ‘Les Miserables’ Was 91

Geoffrey Johnson, whose Johnson-Liff Casting was behind the roles for Cats, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s three longest-running shows, died Friday, Nov. 26. He was 91 and passed from respiratory failure at Henry J. Carter Hospital in New York. Johnson’s log career saw him appear on Broadway as an actor. He also worked with David Merrick as a stage manager and casting director and served as Noël Coward’s US representative. Born in New York City on June 23, 1930, and raised in Larchmont NY, he received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. From there, he worked...
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Ap#American
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, who starred as Gavin Dillon in legal drama Raising the Bar and played serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. Freeman’s management team confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The exact date and cause of death were not disclosed, and there are no “further details at this juncture,” according to the actor’s manager, Joe Montifiore. “We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” Freeman’s team wrote in a statement provided to THR. “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our...
CELEBRITIES
Action News Jax

‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor William Lucking dies

Las Vegas, NV — Actor William Lucking died in his Las Vegas home last month, according to an obituary written by his wife and shared by a friend on Facebook. Lucking was 80. Lucking was best known for his work on the FX series “Sons of Anarchy” on which he played biker Piney Winston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: What Was Dawn Wells’ Favorite Episode?

From 1964 to 1967, the late Dawn Wells and company hilariously tried to cope with being stranded on Gilligan’s Island. It was a relatively short-lived show. Still, three straight seasons of nothing but soundstage tropical backdrops had to have gotten a little routine for the cast. It’s no wonder, then, that Mary Ann Summers actor Dawn Wells’ favorite episodes were those that provided some variety.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Revealed If Head Slaps on Show Actually Hurt

On the past seasons of “NCIS,” Gibbs had a humorous habit of slapping McGee and DiNozzo on the back of the head when they messed up or were being ridiculous. There was a hilarious moment in the 2006 episode “Driven” where the team had to attend a sexual harassment meeting. Tony got up to ask the question, “What if you slap someone on the back of the head like this,” and proceeded to slap McGee on the back of the head. McGee retaliated by hitting DiNozzo in the stomach with the back of his hand. “Would that be considered inappropriate behavior?” DiNozzo finished with grit teeth.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy