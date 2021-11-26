ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘It’s Kind Of The Kick-Off To Christmas’: 32nd Annual Festival Of Trees Underway

By Jessica Albert
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is underway. It’s online again this year because of the pandemic.

The event raises money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute but also is a way for families all over the area to get into the holiday spirit.

“It’s kind of the kick-off to Christmas for us,” Laurie Lovaas of Catonsville said. “It’s always the first Christmas event we do.”

The pandemic can’t stop the Festival of Trees. All of the events and fun can be accessed for free through an online portal.

That’s also where you can view the festival’s trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses designed and donated by members of the community.

“It’s really a part of the fabric of ushering the holiday season for the Baltimore, central Maryland area,” Kennedy Krieger Institute President and CEO Brad Schlaggar said.

WJZ got an up-close, sneak peek at the hundreds of items. They can be purchased online and picked up from the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

There is a new component to the festival this year, a toy drive. People can donate new, unwrapped toys at the fairgrounds for the children at Kennedy Krieger. Several families showed up Friday to donate.

“We’re sad the whole festival isn’t there, but we’re glad to still be able to donate,” Lovaas said. The institute hopes to hold the event in person next year.

The Festival of Trees normally brings in more than $1 million for the institute which serves 25,000 patients and students a year. Last year’s virtual event brought in about $700,000. Organizers said that didn’t put a damper on the event.

“What was most important to us was making sure the event still happened,” Dr. Schlaggar said. “Like I said, for many families, this is the ushering-in of the holiday season. We couldn’t miss that moment.”

The event lasts through Sunday. For more information, click here.

‘It’s So Heartwarming To Be Able To Help’: Bea Gaddy Center Serves 10,000 Families On Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is a time to be surrounded by family members but that’s not always possible for some people, that’s where the Bea Gaddy center steps in. Families lined up here at Patterson Park today to get a meal and a bag full of essentials. Volunteers say it’s important on days like today to give back. Ronnie Williams was up super early Thursday morning helping to prepare Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings. Williams, her husband and her sister-in-law -signed up to volunteer with the Bea Gaddy Center to hand out thousands of meals to those in need. This is their...
BALTIMORE, MD
Catonsville Carpenter Moonlights As Santa’s Helper, Writing Back To Hopeful Children

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Letters to Santa. It’s a tradition for many kids to send him their wish list this time of year, but there’s one Catonsville man who has taken on the responsibility of writing back. Tucked away in the heart of Catonsville is Santa’s workshop, and one of his long-time helpers. “Good feelings in my chest, in my inner heart, just good feelings about doing something for the community as well as for the children,” Santa’s helper Rick Brostrom said. For the last 20 years, Brostrom has been collecting letters to Santa from kids in his community, reading all of them,...
CATONSVILLE, MD
What’s Left On Your Thanksgiving List?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is all about making sure you get to your Thanksgiving location and have what you need to make it a delicious one. Whether it’s eggs, spices or maybe even a Baltimore-exclusive pie, many are spending Wednesday picking up some last-minute items for the Thanksgiving table. Rachel: Tell us what do you have here? Lourdes Hyatt, shopping: “This is just some last-minute shopping to top off the thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.” Rachel: What are some of your thanksgiving plans and how will these last-minute items factor in? Shanna Hines, shopping: “I’m just going to be spending time with family. So, I’m going...
BALTIMORE, MD
LIST: Here’s Some Baltimore Restaurants That Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Planning a huge Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Not everyone has the time or resources to pull it together, and for some people, the prospect of going to a restaurant on Thanksgiving is very appealing. Thankfully, there are a few spots in Baltimore that will be open on Thanksgiving. Whether you’re looking for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or something entirely different, these have you covered. Apropoe’s – Harbor East Located within the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel, Apropoe’s will be serving traditional Thanksgiving food. Reservations are recommended and can be made here. Bob Evans  Bob Evans will tweak their hours slightly but will...
BALTIMORE, MD
