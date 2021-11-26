ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Investors reduce bets on BoE rate hike after coronavirus variant news

 4 days ago

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Investors scaled back their bets. on Friday on the chance of a Bank of England interest rate hike. in December after a coronavirus variant that might be harder to. combat with vaccines was detected...

AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. - Inflation soars - Inflation has accelerated to multi-year highs around the world, as consumers returned with a vengeance and industries faced shortages.
Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Omicron sell-off resumes on vaccine doubts

(Alliance News) -Â Fears over the ability of current vaccines to fend off the latest coronavirus variant dented global stock markets on Tuesday. Leisure and hospitality stocks were hit by worries over further virus restrictions, while gold miners gained on the back of the safe-haven asset's ascent. The FTSE 100...
London midday: Stocks in the red amid Omicron concerns

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the red by midday on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines on the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 was down 1.1% at 7,035.00. Sentiment took a hit after Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel...
LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks resume slide as Omicron optimism flounders

(Alliance News) -Â Omicron fears returned to the fore early Tuesday, with banks and oil amongst the sectors in London bearing the brunt of the latest stock market wobble. The FTSE 100 index was down 85.30 points, or 1.2%, at 7,024.65 at the open. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 182.72 points, or 0.8% at 22,573.61. The AIM All-Share index was down 4.88 points, or 0.4%, at 1,185.63.
London open: Stocks slide as Moderna boss casts doubt over vaccines

(Sharecast News) - London stocks slid in early trade on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines on the omicron Covid variant. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 1% at 7,036.98. Sentiment took a hit after Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil. prices fell sharply on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warned. that existing vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against. the new coronavirus variant, spurring investors to pile into. safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is...
Wednesday preview: US ADP report, global factory PMIs in focus

(Sharecast News) - Financial markets' focus will start to shift towards the US jobs market at the start of the month with the results of a closely-followed survey due out. Consultancy ADP is expected to report that private sector payrolls rose by 515,000 in November, after a 571,000 gain in October.
TRADING UPDATES: Summerway and Inqo Investments pretax losses widen

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. DP Eurasia NV - master franchisee of Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia - Says trading performance has continued its strong momentum since interim results in September. For ten months to October 31, group system sales increased 52%, on the back of strong demand in Turkey and against weak comparables for first half of 2020 in both Turkey and Russia due to the pandemic. Turkey delivers systems sales growth of 62%, while Russian system sales growth comes in at 28%. "Whilst the board is conscious of the potential continued risks posed by the pandemic, we remain on target for our 2021 guidance in our markets and the Board expects the full year adjusted Ebitda for 2021 to be in line with expectations," says Chief Executive Officer Aslan Saranga.
Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
LIVE MARKETS-Powell put - poof?

* Comm svcs weakest of S&P sectors; utilities also slumps. * Powell: time to retire word "transitory" Nov 30 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time. coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can. share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. POWELL PUT - POOF? (1615...
TREASURIES-'Hawkish' Powell testimony dents rally

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Testimony by Federal Reserve. Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday struck a hawkish chord in the. U.S. Treasury market, pushing up shorter-term yields, which had. fallen earlier in the session as part of an across-the-curve. rally sparked by concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. Powell told...
