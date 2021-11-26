UPDATE 1-Investors reduce bets on BoE rate hike after coronavirus variant news

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. DP Eurasia NV - master franchisee of Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia - Says trading performance has continued its strong momentum since interim results in September. For ten months to October 31, group system sales increased 52%, on the back of strong demand in Turkey and against weak comparables for first half of 2020 in both Turkey and Russia due to the pandemic. Turkey delivers systems sales growth of 62%, while Russian system sales growth comes in at 28%. "Whilst the board is conscious of the potential continued risks posed by the pandemic, we remain on target for our 2021 guidance in our markets and the Board expects the full year adjusted Ebitda for 2021 to be in line with expectations," says Chief Executive Officer Aslan Saranga.

