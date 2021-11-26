ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHNaR_0d7dPPbv00
Shooting at NC mall Police in Durham, North Carolina, are investigating a shooting that left three people with gunshot wounds on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (kali9/iStock, File)

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday.

Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.

“The shooting … occurred between two groups that knew each other,” the chief said. “Those individuals, following the shooting, the majority of them fled, however, we have one person that is being detained and we do have several witnesses.”

The three people injured were struck by ricochet from one of the rounds, Andrews said. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

Three other people also were injured while evacuating the mall, according to the chief.

Andrews said investigators do not believe the shooting was random, although she did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

“This group of people … they actually did know each other,” she said. “This is not a situation where someone came into the mall and indiscriminately just began firing.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

“There are several people that we want to be able to locate and speak with,” Andrews said. “We will be making several arrests, I’m certain, during the course of this investigation.”

In a post on Twitter, police asked people to stay away from the area and added, “There is no further threat at the mall.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD investigating north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is on the scene of a north Tulsa shooting. Police say they arrived on scene near North Hartford Ave and East 46th Street North responding to multiple shots fired calls, and discovered an 18-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. She has...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crashes into east Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a car crashes into a home in east Tulsa. The crash happened at a home on S 111th East Avenue, near E. 29th Place. The driver was outside of the car when police arrived. This is a developing story. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida sheriff: 2 men stole $935K in wooden pallets and trucks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida men are facing charges after detectives say they stole $704,487 in wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers. Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets, WFLA reported. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they confronted Herrera with the video, to which he responded, “That looks like me.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall#Dpd
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man found dead at Bird Creek in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The FBI, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body of a man was found Sunday morning in Bird Creek, in Tulsa County, authorities said. The body was found around 9:30 a.m. The man has not yet been identified. The...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Indiana porch collapse kills pizza delivery man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A pizza delivery driver in Indiana died after a porch collapsed on him while he was making a delivery. Police in Connersville, Indiana, said William Fields fell through the collapsed porch and was then pinned by debris, The Associated Press reported. Fields was working for Pizza King...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jury awards $2.1 million to woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman who said she was falsely accused of shoplifting by retail giant Walmart has been awarded $2.1 million by a jury. In a lawsuit filed against Walmart, Lesleigh Nurse said she was stopped and accused of trying to steal groceries even though she had already paid, The Associated Press reported. The case against her was dismissed, but she continued to get letters threatening her with legal action if she didn’t pay $200 as a settlement.
MOBILE, AL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tis the season: Grinches are porch pirating again

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has released photos of a person of interest they are hoping to identify with help from the public. This person has been seen snatching numerous packages from porches and escaping in a black vehicle. Who is this individual?. If you believe you can...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mom and 7-year-old rescued from burning home thanks to dog barking

CHICAGO — A man and his pit bull raced into action during a fire and have been credited with saving lives. Renaldo Vera told The Chicago Tribune that his dog, Chicago, wouldn’t stop barking and that was what alerted him to screaming outside and glass breaking. Without knowing who needed help, he ran into action, helping to pull two people from a burning building.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD rescues two cats from a commercial fire in East Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Machines began smoking at Canada Company, located at East 41st Street and South 87th East Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according the Andy Little, Public Information Officer of the Tulsa Fire Department. The building is an oil and gas instrument company. Smoke bellowed out at all ends...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
80K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy