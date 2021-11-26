ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors reduce bets on BoE rate hike after coronavirus variant news

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Investors scaled back their bets on Friday on the chance of a Bank of England interest rate hike in December after a coronavirus variant that might be harder to combat with vaccines was detected in South Africa. Interest...

AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. - Inflation soars - Inflation has accelerated to multi-year highs around the world, as consumers returned with a vengeance and industries faced shortages.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
AFP

Inflation hits US consumer confidence in November

Price increases and rising Covid-19 infections made US consumers feel slightly less confident in November, an industry survey released Tuesday said. "However, both confidence and spending will likely face headwinds from rising prices and a potential resurgence of Covid-19 in the coming months."
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Food and fuel costs drive Spanish inflation to 29-year high

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish inflation hit its highest in nearly three decades in November as increases in food and fuel costs pushed consumer prices up 5.6% year-on-year, National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed on Monday. The rate accelerated from October’s 5.4% to reach its highest level since September 1992’s 5.8%. Inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK house price climb gathers more speed in November -Nationwide

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The growth of British house prices accelerated last month and the market was holding up despite the end of pandemic emergency support measures for housing and the broader economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday. House prices rose by 0.9% in November compared with October...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
realtrends.com

Will Omicron variant stop first Fed rate hike?

Life comes at you fast. During this Thanksgiving week, we went from higher yields and the first Fed rate hike storyline to a big drop in bond yields and scary headlines on a new COVID variant, Omicron. How do we make sense of all this? In this type of economic environment is it even possible for mortgage rates to get to 4% and can the Federal Reserve really hike rates in an aggressive fashion?
ECONOMY

