Golf

'Any questions?' Brooks Koepka rolls Bryson DeChambeau in The Match

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Match)

After months and months of build up, the feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau finally has a winner.

Koepka made quick, easy work of DeChambeau on Friday at the Wynn Golf Club on the Las Vegas strip, winning the 12-hole match on Friday in dominant fashion. DeChambeau didn’t win a single hole while Koepka claimed Nos. 2, 5, 6 and 8 to cruise to the 4-and-3 win.

“Watching him up close and personal, it’s pretty neat and pretty special to watch him hit the ball,” said Koepka after the match. “Like I said there is respect there, but at the same time it was fun to come out here and settle this, and enough said.”

The day started with Koepka taking a shot at DeChambeau with his golf cart. The match started with DeChambeau taking a shot at Koepka by bringing out some “Brooks Koepka cupcakes” for the small gallery. After dominating most of the feud, Koepka wound up having his cupcake and eating it, too.

After taking a three-up lead through the opening six holes, Koepka asked aloud: “Any questions?”

If history is to repeat itself, like it did with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, don’t be surprised if there’s a rematch in the near future (especially with the upcoming increase to the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program).

“Hopefully there will be a rematch sometime soon,” said DeChambeau.

IN THIS ARTICLE
