Fire damages Concord home, large collection of guitars
CONCORD, N.C. — No one was hurt in an afternoon house fire in Concord, according to the Allen Fire Department.
Before 1 p.m. on Friday, units from four departments responded to the house in Central Cabarrus County. The fire was under control by about 1:30 p.m.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
Homeowner Jim Avett estimated he had 60 to 65 guitars inside, he said only a few would be salvageable.
“We could’ve lost a lot of other things,” Avett told Channel 9.
In a post on his Facebook page, Avett said he had lost probably 90 to 100 paintings as well.
“While we are saddened by this setback it is not a knockout punch,” he wrote. “We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward. And we will!”
Avett is a well-known singer, songwriter and artist who has released several albums and toured throughout the Southeast. His sons, Scott and Seth, co-founded the popular Concord-based folk-rock band the Avett Brothers.
The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
