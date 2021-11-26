ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire damages Concord home, large collection of guitars

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Fire damages home in Concord No one was injured, but dozens of guitars were unsalvageable. (Phil Loffire)

CONCORD, N.C. — No one was hurt in an afternoon house fire in Concord, according to the Allen Fire Department.

Before 1 p.m. on Friday, units from four departments responded to the house in Central Cabarrus County. The fire was under control by about 1:30 p.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Homeowner Jim Avett estimated he had 60 to 65 guitars inside, he said only a few would be salvageable.

“We could’ve lost a lot of other things,” Avett told Channel 9.

In a post on his Facebook page, Avett said he had lost probably 90 to 100 paintings as well.

“While we are saddened by this setback it is not a knockout punch,” he wrote. “We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward. And we will!”

Avett is a well-known singer, songwriter and artist who has released several albums and toured throughout the Southeast. His sons, Scott and Seth, co-founded the popular Concord-based folk-rock band the Avett Brothers.

Fire in Concord damages home and guitar collection (Courtesy of Paul Loffire)

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

