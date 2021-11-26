ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLqYI_0d7dOFi000

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Famed Broadway lyricist and songwriter Stephen Sondheim died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn., his attorney confirmed. He was 91.

F. Richard Pappas told Deadline.com Sondheim celebrated Thanksgiving with friends Thursday.

Sondheim's credits include West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Assassins, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, Variety noted.

Five of his shows won Tony Awards for Best Musical. Sunday in the Park with George earned the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Sondheim was also presented with the 1993 Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Bradley Whitford played Sondheim in the Netflix movie musical, Tick Tick Boom, which was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and released this month.

A new film adaptation of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, is scheduled to have its world premiere in New York City Monday.

Broadway luminaries took to social media to mourn Sondheim's death.

"Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest," Hugh Jackman tweeted.

"There will b tributes 2 Sondheim. The great will bow. Fans will bury the streets in flowers. Airwaves will fill w/ his music. Poets will intone his lyrics. Friends will weep uncomfortably in their own mortality. Oh, that Sondheim. We'll never hear the end of him! (I hope,)" said Harvey Feirstein.

"Thank you Steve. Thank you," wrote Audra McDonald.

"I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve," posted Bernadette Peters.

"Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace," said Barbra Streisand.

Notable deaths of 2021

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A titan of the American musical’: Tributes pour in after renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies

Tributes have been paid to Stephen Sondheim, the theatre composer, who has died aged 91.Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeney Todd and Company.His friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden”.According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.The worlds of theatre and film have been paying tribute. Barbara Streisand wrote: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91-years-old so...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Responds to Stephen Sondheim’s Death with Deep Pull to His First Episode

Fans of “Jeopardy!” have seen history-in-the-making with Matt Amodio and his impressive multi-category sweeps. He now sits only behind Ken Jennings with the second-longest streak (38 consecutive games) in all of the show’s 38 seasons. And it’s clear that Amodio knows his stuff from obscure presidential facts to geography, but there’s something fans might not know about the whiz. Apparently, he’s a musical theatre buff, too. Well, sort of.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:. “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Night Music#West Side Story#Pacific Overtures#Netflixfilm
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
IndieWire

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions: ‘Top-Tier Spielberg,’ Rachel Zegler’s Star Shines Bright

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved musical “West Side Story” finally began to screen for awards voters over the weekend ahead of its Christmas Day release. First reactions are pouring out as the film’s official premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles gets underway. Early reactions are offering praise for Spielberg’s direction and high marks for Rachel Zegler as Maria in her film debut. The musical premiered mere days after the death of Stephen Sondheim (who wrote the lyrics for the original production, with a book by Arthur Laurents and score by Leonard Bernstein) at the age of 91....
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hollywood.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway and Hollywood Powerhouse

This has been a huge year for playwright, composer, actor, and now director Lin-Manuel Miranda. He wrote and starred in Netflix’s Vivo, released a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, and will soon wow audiences with the releases of Tick, Tick… Boom! and Disney’s Encanto. Let’s...
MOVIES
CBS New York

‘West Side Story’ Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey. Spielberg was among those a Monday night’s premiere. Also attending was Rita Moreno, who had a featured role and starred in the 1961 film version. Zegler spoke about how the film has been updated. PHOTOS: ‘West Side Story’ Film Premiere In New York City “The reality of 1957 Manhattan was not a good one for people who came from low income communities. So the conversation about gentrification has been opened up vastly. That’s such an important part of our film,” she said. The cast also paid tribute to the lyricist for the original stage production and film, the late Stephen Sondheim. He died Friday at the age of 91. “It is very sad that he can’t be here tonight, but the good news is that his work will long, long, long last and will be an inspiration for so many. It certainly is for me,” said actor Brian d’Arcy James. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “West Side Story” opens December 10 in theaters nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

‘Bones’ Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who played killer Howard Epps on “Bones,” has died at 41. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news to People with a statement that read, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Meet Clint Howard: Director Ron Howard’s Famous Brother Who Followed in His Footsteps

Director Ron Howard is the man behind some of the biggest blockbuster films of all time like The Da Vinci Code and Apollo 13. His contributions to the world of entertainment are unmatched and have been praised for over six decades. His younger brother, Clint Howard, has been by his side supporting him through it all and even launched a successful show business career of his own.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks Fights Back Tears As He Mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ Co-Star Peter Scolari After His Death

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to his former co-star Peter Scolari during a TV interview, 10 days after he sadly lost his battle with leukemia. Tom Hanks, 65, got emotional during an interview less than two weeks after his friend Peter Scolari passed away. The Oscar winner appeared on the November 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and choked back tears as he talked about his former Bosom Buddies co-star. The pair appeared together on two seasons of the ABC show, from November 1980 to March 1982. “Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy has absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies,” Tom said.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
221K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy