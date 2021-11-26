Black Friday bustle at Ohio Valley Mall isn’t just about gifts

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Attention shoppers: the Christmas season is upon us.

Lights, sparkles, the old standards over the speakers—it’s the most wonderful time of the year again.

The mall was ready to celebrate at 6:00 a.m. with a gift bag handed out to the first 250 people queued up at the front and the aisles have been bustling ever since.

This is the official kick-off of the holiday season. These shoppers want to shop, they want to have the experience, and that is what we are doing here. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall

Some of the most popular gifts among shoppers we talked to included clothes, games and even Christmas trees.

It wasn’t all about buying either. Mall staff stopped random shoppers and offered some unexpected freebies.

Those who lined the mall’s hallways told us the material things weren’t the only reason they were there.

Among all the 20 percent off deals, it’s easy to forget that Black Friday shopping is an experience more than anything, a once-a-year chance to share in the joy of giving. Some were out just to feel the checkout rush for themselves, because let’s face it buying things is so much fun.

Now if you couldn’t make it out today, don’t worry, you’ve still got 29 days to finish checking off that list for Santa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.