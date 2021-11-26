ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Black Friday bustle at Ohio Valley Mall isn’t just about gifts

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoJt8_0d7dNTmj00

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Attention shoppers: the Christmas season is upon us.

Lights, sparkles, the old standards over the speakers—it’s the most wonderful time of the year again.

The mall was ready to celebrate at 6:00 a.m. with a gift bag handed out to the first 250 people queued up at the front and the aisles have been bustling ever since.

This is the official kick-off of the holiday season. These shoppers want to shop, they want to have the experience, and that is what we are doing here.

Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall

Some of the most popular gifts among shoppers we talked to included clothes, games and even Christmas trees.

It wasn’t all about buying either. Mall staff stopped random shoppers and offered some unexpected freebies.

Those who lined the mall’s hallways told us the material things weren’t the only reason they were there.

Among all the 20 percent off deals, it’s easy to forget that Black Friday shopping is an experience more than anything, a once-a-year chance to share in the joy of giving. Some were out just to feel the checkout rush for themselves, because let’s face it buying things is so much fun.

Now if you couldn’t make it out today, don’t worry, you’ve still got 29 days to finish checking off that list for Santa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Richmond.com

Black Friday in the Richmond region moves toward normalcy: some family traditions aren't just about shopping while others head to malls and stores

Long lines and traffic jams in the Richmond area’s shopping mecca of Short Pump didn’t appear to dampen the festive spirits of those in search of retail therapy on Black Friday. Yet for many, the day after Thanksgiving, traditionally the start of the holiday selling season, isn’t just about finding...
RICHMOND, VA
BHG

Give Your Home a Cozy Holiday Makeover with These Dollar Store Finds

The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Post

This Black Friday, shoppers are back in malls

Americans swarmed into malls and stores on Black Friday in search of discounts and pre-pandemic normalcy, even as the emergence of a new coronavirus variant raised alarms about what it may portend for public health and the global economy. The discovery of the variant known as B. 1.1.529, which is...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
mocomotive.com

Black Friday returns to ‘normal’ at The Woodlands Mall

Things at The Woodlands Mall are beginning to look a lot like, well, regular holiday shopping. Following nearly 20 months since the pandemic first shook the mall experience, Black Friday saw the return of “normal.” Although motivations did vary among shoppers at The Woodlands Mall, located at 1201 Lake Woodlands off of Interstate 45.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Morning Call

While Black Friday isn’t what it used to be, Lehigh Valley shoppers enjoy a return to retail therapy after lockdowns

If online deals and doorbusters for weeks before Thanksgiving have taken some of the frenzy away from Black Friday, it didn’t keep Lehigh Valley shoppers from turning out in droves this year. Traffic crawled into the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township and the only parking spots available Friday afternoon were at the distant edges of the lot. Inside, however, many shoppers were taking a ...
WHITEHALL, PA
theadvocate.com

When do Lafayette malls, shopping centers open on Black Friday?

The COVID pandemic caused drastic changes to the holiday shopping season in 2020. To reduce crowd sizes, retailers were less aggressive about extending store hours. So that meant big box stores and shopping malls didn’t open on Thanksgiving or have Black Friday doorbuster sales. Instead, the big sales went on for weeks online instead of a for a few hours in a store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Valley Mall#Black Friday#The Mall#Christmas Trees#Bustle#Clairsville#Santa#Nexstar Media Inc
The Burlington Free Press

Planning to shop on Black Friday? What to know about shops and malls around Burlington

The more aggressive Black Friday shopping sprees seen pre-pandemic will likely remain a memory this year as shoppers face a second year of COVID-19-modified bargain-hunting. However, at least one mall manager believes the Black Friday crowds this year will be bigger than the trickle of shoppers seen last year at the height of some of Vermont's strictest COVID-19 restrictions.
BURLINGTON, VT
Macomb Daily

Macomb Mall opens its doors early on Black Friday

Shoppers headed to Macomb Mall on Black Friday will find not only great deals on their early Christmas shopping but also some freebies, courtesy of the mall. The shopping center on Gratiot Avenue at Masonic Boulevard in Roseville will have have extended hours of 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving. Stores that have exterior entrances may have hours that vary.
ROSEVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

Here's when area stores and malls will open on Black Friday

After the Thanksgiving feast is eaten, the pies are put away, and the dishes are washed, many will hit malls and stores across the area and the country to capture some deals as they begin their holiday gift shopping. Here is a list of opening hours for several retailers in...
KREX

Black Friday at Mesa Mall to start at 7 a.m.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Black Friday at Mesa Mall means it’s go time for all stores. The two days after Thanksgiving are the mall’s biggest and most crowded days. Mesa Mall just wants to see a lot of shoppers, creating something for everyone this Christmas shopping season. “For us, our biggest goal and hope […]
MESA, CO
wdwinfo.com

Your Disney Holiday Gift Guide, Just in Time for Black Friday

With the holidays drawing nearer and whispers of stock shortages echoing worryingly through the streets, I thought we might tackle that gift list a bit earlier this year. Plus, a bonus of getting this underway now is that you might be able to enjoy some of the Black Friday specials coming up this week and into next.
SHOPPING
NBC Chicago

Black Friday Guide: Holiday Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Malls, Stores

With one of the biggest shopping days of the year just days away, several Chicago-area malls have announced opening hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Though some deals have already begun, many malls still anticipate a busy day of Black Friday shopping with many closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Last...
CHICAGO, IL
WRIC - ABC 8News

Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Can I start buying Christmas decorations? Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants […]
SHOPPING
WALB 10

Valdosta Mall and police department gear up for Black Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In just a few hours, doors are opening up for some Black Friday sales. Black Friday at the Valdosta Mall may look normal for shoppers this year. Doors are set to open Friday morning at 7. Expect extended hours and big sales. Mall Manager, Roy Copeland...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy