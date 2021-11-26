Netflix Developing Full-Length Gorillaz Film

When you think of a cowboy, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Perfectly worn-in boots? A wide-brim hat? How about blue jeans? Our ideal image of what a cowboy is has been meticulously crafted over decades by everything from films to fashion, and as viewers, it seems we “know” what constitutes Western identity. But Netflix’s most recent film, The Harder They Fall, asks us to take another look. Directed by Jeymes Samuel and co-produced by Jay-Z, the film is set in the Gilded Age and follows the typical arc of a Western revenge film, except for one thing: it centers around Black people. This casting is not typical of Western cinema, much less the historical and cultural narratives around who cowboys traditionally were.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO