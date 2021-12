Adam Woodyatt is one of the celebrities competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.The actor is one of the most familiar faces on British television, having played Ian Beale on the BBC soap EastEnders for nearly four decades.Woodyatt is the longest-serving member of the EastEnders cast. He has been in the show since its first episode in February 1985.The Walthamstow-born star worked as a butcher before he was cast as a businessman in the soap.Since taking a break from EastEnders last summer, Woodyatt has been starring in theatre productions including Peter James’s play Looking Good...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO