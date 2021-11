SMU offensive lineman Hayden Howerton spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice to preview Senior Day, address the rumors with Sonny Dykes and more. On Senior Day: "It's just incredible. I've been blessed, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has put me in this position to be able to come to SMU and make lifelong brothers and get a great education has been unreal and I'm just I'm so thankful that I've been a part of this program and seen the rise really. I mean going from 7-6, 5-7 to you know, having a chance to win 10 games every year has been just unreal.

