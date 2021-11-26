The perfect place for holiday shopping and showing off Milwaukee pride

I have probably found one of my new favorite stores in Milwaukee, seriously.

It's perfect for showing off your Cream City-pride, and it helps support Doors Open Milwaukee. I'm talking about Historic Milwaukee's downtown shop at 235 E. Michigan St.

Everything is Milwaukee-inspired from the water color prints,the pint glasses, the stickers, to the puzzles.

Historic Milwaukee is a non-profit and is the organization the puts on Doors Open. Their souvenir shop helps fund their work.

"Our mission is to preserve Milwaukee's architecture and we really focus on education," Mackenna Krupa, the tour and membership coordinator and retail store manager with Historic Milwaukee, said.

The store also has Milwaukee and Wisconsin versions of Monopoly. For Milwaukee-opoly, Park Place and Boardwalk are replaced with Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee. They have standard books about Milwaukee's history and neighborhoods. However, there are also books like 'Fill'er Up The Glory Days of Wisconsin Gas Stations'.

Since this is a souvenir shop, you'd think that the majority of customers are tourists. Wrong.

“I’m going to say I think we get more Milwaukee people," Krupa said.

This is a great place for holiday shopping and to come during Small Business Saturday.

"If you come on Saturday, you’ll get a free roll of wrapping paper when you make a purchase in the store. We're going to be doing free key chains when you spend over $50, and we're also doing a raffle for a Polaroid or a Hoen neon light," Krupa said.

When I say I really loved this store, I mean it. I've done a lot of cool stories on interesting stores in the area, but this might be the only time I actually bought a few items before leaving. I got a present for my dad and a few things for myself.

Historic Milwaukee is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this weekend. Normally it's open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can also shop online .

