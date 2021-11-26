ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local financial expert says omicron-induced market crash not cause for concern yet

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News of the omicron variant is being blamed for Friday morning's 900-point drop in the stock market. Shares tumbled as traders reacted to the concerning developments. News10NBC talked to one local financial expert about what investors should know. These experts say market-wise this is the...

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
