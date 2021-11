Investigators continue searching for a missing couple, and the path takes them around local woods. Gary Parker, 67, and wife Lorraine Parker, 60, are believed to have entered the Pine Barrens on an all-terrain vehicle, the Stafford Township police in New Jersey said, according to The Asbury Park Press. That vehicle was found Tuesday morning near their Cedar Bridge Road home. Gary’s shotgun was still strapped to it, officers said. The Parkers were last seen Wednesday, Nov. 17, but a neighbor discussed speaking to Lorraine last weekend, officers said.

