As much as we might know about how to stay healthy, many of us view our actual lifespan as somewhat mystical and out of our hands. Science says: Yes and no. Recent research indicates that some common habits can shorten your life by years—and scientists have put hard numbers to how much time many of them can steal. Chances are you're doing some of these things everyday and underestimating just how consequential they can be for your health. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO