Danville, IL

Danville Toys for Tots announces final Christmas sign-up dates

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
 3 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Toys for Tots has announced its final 2021 sign-up dates for families seeking to receive toys this Christmas.

Tuesday, Nov. 30
4 to 7 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 3613 North Vermilion Street, Danville

Wednesday, Dec. 1
5 to 7 p.m. at Georgetown Masonic Lodge, 113 West Street, Georgetown.  The Lodge is right across from the Georgetown Public Library.

Thursday, Dec. 2
4 to 6 p.m. EDT at the Attica Public Library, 305 South Perry Street, Attica, IN

According to officials, more than 9,600 toys were distributed in the Danville area in 2020.

Program Coordinator Megan Montgomery said parents must register their children. They must bring a photo ID, proof of the date of birth of each child and a current utility bill. Montgomery also said no third-party sign-ups are permitted.

“Dates have been added to our 2021 sign-up schedule because of the high demand being experienced by Toys for Tots,” said Montgomery. “We are hoping for a strong response to our WCIA’s Toy Drive on December 9 at Crossroad Christian Church to help us meet this surge in demand. The Toy Drive will run from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. that day.”

