PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A hiker from Caribou was rescued by Maine Game Wardens on Friday after falling and injuring herself on a trail in Presque Isle. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says a 37-year-old woman was hiking with her sister and two children on the trail to the south peak in Aroostook State Park when she slipped on a snowy area and slid forty feet down a vertical drop of the mountain.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO