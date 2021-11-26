ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers get back on track against Pistons

By Mirjam Swanson
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Are these Clippers morning people?. Sluggish in early starts last season, on Friday, the Clippers played – and won – their second of 10 matinee contests this season and second of three in this four-game span. (They’ll be back for another 12:30 start against the Western Conference-leading Golden...

www.dailybulletin.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Clippers final score: LA cruises to victory with complete team performance against Detroit, 107-96

Nineteen games into the season, it’s abundantly clear this Detroit Pistons roster cannot shoot the ball. There are all kinds of stats to back this up, however, Piston fans have held out hope the pendulum will eventually swing and the shots will fall. Unfortunately, If you were hoping to see the shots fall, then you might want to look away. Coming off a predicable road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit was looking to steal a road win against the ‘up and down’ Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
Person
Tyronn Lue
NBA

Pistons find ‘desperation’ too late in loss to Clippers

If there’s anything within the realm of reason that Dwane Casey wishes he could wave a magic wand and impart to his frighteningly young team, it’s the need to open games with utmost urgency at the defensive end. Because he surely knows offense for a team that relies so heavily on 20-year-old decision makers is a work in progress.
NBA
clevelandstar.com

Reggie Jackson fuels Clippers past skidding Pistons

Reggie Jackson had 21 points, Terance Mann supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Clippers rolled to a 107-96 win over the struggling Detroit Pistons on Friday afternoon. Eric Bledsoe tossed in 15 points in a game the Clippers controlled virtually from the opening tip. Paul...
NBA
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Staples Center
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins

General manager Jon Horst has always taken an aggressive approach when it comes to patching up the biggest needs for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is precisely what he just did. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. It seems safe to say that this move is surprising, but it makes sense. Of course, the Buck have been without starting center Brook Lopez for all but one game to start the season as he continues dealing with lingering back soreness. With Lopez not returning to the lineup anytime soon it seems, bringing in another center was a great idea. In fact, Cousins is a name that many Bucks fans wanted to see the team make a run at, which is what they have just done with their final roster spot.
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
NBA

